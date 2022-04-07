LEADING DEI INVESTMENT BANKING FIRM MAKES DONATION TO HELP COMMUNITIES FACING CLIMATE INEQUALITY WITH NEW CLIMATE ACTION PLAN

SIEBERT WILLIAMS SHANK has partnered with GREEN PLACES to offset more than 1,100 tons of carbon and invest in tree plantings for underserved communities

NEW YORK, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Siebert Williams Shank ("Siebert Williams"), the leading women-and minority-owned investment banking firm in the U.S., is partnering with Green Places , a climate technology company, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030 and help underserved communities by addressing climate inequality along the way.

Since Siebert Williams began the partnership with Green Places in July 2021, the firm has mitigated 1,189 metric tons of carbon and made a donation to the environmental nonprofit Trees New York , to bring more shade to disadvantaged New York neighborhoods with low canopy cover and high surface temperatures.

"We are committed to doing our part to take care of our shared environment," said DiAnne Calabrisotto, Chief Operating Officer at Siebert Williams. "As a women-and-minority-owned business, it is especially important to us that we include a specific emphasis on local and underserved communities as a key component of our firmwide sustainability plan."

Through their involvement with Trees New York, which is dedicated to planting and preserving New York City's urban forest, Siebert Williams will focus on low-income communities with too few trees—where average temperatures can vary by up to 10 degrees due to minimal tree coverage and where the inequitable distribution of shade lends to a lower quality of life, putting inhabitants at greater risk for health issues. Over the last 10 years, Trees New York has planted 6,000 trees in underserved neighborhoods across the city.

"At Green Places, we believe that every business has the power to make a difference, and we're here to make sustainability something achievable by simplifying impact and empowering businesses with easy tools and science-backed solutions," said Alex Lassiter, founder and CEO of Green Places. "Being able to work with Siebert Williams Shank on projects like this one—that bring about real change in local communities—is our mission brought to life."

Through their partnership with Green Places, which simplifies the carbon neutral certification process and serves as a central source of accuracy and accountability for a company's sustainability claims, Siebert Williams now employs an ongoing sustainability plan that involves tracking their carbon footprint, reducing their emissions, and removing carbon from the atmosphere through verified projects.

To learn more about Siebert Williams Shank's sustainability mission, visit

About Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC ("SWS") is an independent non-bank financial services firm that offers investment banking, sales and trading, research, and advisory services. SWS provides customized solutions incorporating comprehensive financial advisory, capital raising and risk management guidance with the mission of delivering the highest level of value-added services to our clients. Dually headquartered in New York and Oakland, our firm is comprised of over 125 diverse professionals spanning over 19 offices across the United States. SWS serves a broad spectrum of clients, including corporations, governments, municipalities and institutional investors. Building enduring client partnerships through integrity, experience, and results is our priority.

About Green Places

Green Places is an all-in-one sustainability platform for businesses. They measure a company's carbon footprint, reduce emissions, remove carbon and serve as a central source of truth for that company's sustainability data. North Carolina-based entrepreneur Alex Lassiter founded Green Places to simplify sustainability for businesses after he realized how difficult it was to do a great job on the climate while also running the day-to-day operations at his own (previous) company. He's hoping to make that easier for business owners everywhere. Alex has worked with thousands of business owners over the past 10+ years, and is passionate about helping them be successful.

