Leading Democratic Challenger in Newsom Recall Kicks Off Campaign With San Francisco Rally

VENTURA, Calif., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic gubernatorial candidate Meet Kevin Paffrath will be hosting a kickoff Campaign Rally on the green lawn at the Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco, holding the first major campaign event of the election. Attendance is expected to exceed 500. The event will open at 4:00 p.m. and speaking begins at 4:30 pm. Media and visitors are welcome, though visitors are encouraged to RSVP by going to MeetKevin.com. Questions from the media will be answered after the speech. After announcing his campaign on May 17, 2021, Paffrath has received tremendous support for his detailed 20-point plan. With over 3,200 individual donors, he has shown the strong, grassroots support behind his campaign to replace Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor Campaign

Paffrath's 20-Part Plan to fix the State of California includes declaring four states of emergency on his first day in office, including:

State of Emergency: Ending homelessness within 60 days by deploying the National Guard.

Ending homelessness within 60 days by deploying the National Guard.

State of Emergency: Housing Crisis: State to takeover all building and safety/ development for expediting building permits immediately .

Housing Crisis: State to takeover building and safety/ development for expediting building permits .

State of Emergency: Creating future schools to immediately provide a free path to financial, vocational, high school, and college education in one platform by 18, debt-free.

Creating future schools to immediately provide a free path to financial, vocational, high school, and college education in platform by 18, debt-free.

State of Emergency: Transportation: immediately authorizing and requiring private proposals for tunnels, variable toll-roads, mass transit, roads, and ending high-speed-rail funding.

Meet Kevin Paffrath will also cover legislation he plans to introduce to eliminate income taxes on the first $250,000 of income. He also intends to legalize gambling, reform small claims courts, community police, and expand the speed of our renewable transition while lowering gas prices and reducing water shortages and fires.

Media contact: [email protected] | Full 20-part plan: www.MeetKevin.com

Related Files

Press Release.pdf

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Meet Kevin Paffrath For Governor Campaign