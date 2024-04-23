Leading Des Moines Digital Agency Webspec Acquires Local Drupal Development Firm

URBANDALE, Iowa, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Webspec, an award-winning and industry-leading digital agency announced that it has acquired Covenant, a Drupal development firm and agency with a national client base.

"We are very excited to continue building our expertise and Drupal customer relationships with the acquisition of Covenant," stated Jeremiah Terhark, CEO and Founder of Webspec. Terhark founded Webspec over 20 years ago and has since grown the team to include over 50 experts in the industry.

Webspec is no stranger to acquisitions. The company has acquired three other agencies in the past decade to reach new clients and better serve its existing client base. Previous acquisitions helped drive the company to make the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in 2019.

Covenant provides functional, intuitive, and user-focused technology solutions that drive results. With a focus on the open-source platform Drupal, Covenant has been able to serve clients looking for enterprise support and development needs.

Drupal is an enterprise-level content management system that has the functionality to help larger businesses and organizations manage their content more easily. Well-known businesses and organizations like Tesla, the University of Oxford, and Warner Records use Drupal as their website CMS platform.

As a combined entity, Covenant is excited to be able to offer digital marketing and SEO services to clients looking to take their businesses to the next level. With Covenant's headquarters in Des Moines, this acquisition ensures the national client base keeps their business in Iowa.

About Webspec - Webspec is an industry-leading team of designers, web and software developers, project managers, and digital marketing experts based in Des Moines, Iowa. We hire the best and brightest to develop creative web design solutions and deliver businesses unparalleled results. With over 20 years and thousands of web design and development projects, we are proud of our reputation for service and quality. Along with custom web design and development, Webspec also specializes in software development, digital marketing, and search engine optimization (SEO).

About Covenant Design - Covenant is a team of Drupal software developers that provide businesses with cutting-edge websites and custom applications. Founded in 1999, Covenant is dedicated to simplifying the complex web development process and building modern websites and applications that people love to use.

