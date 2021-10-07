Leading design-builder of environmentally controlled facilities, Coldbox expands to the US and appoints KC Williams as President

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Environmentally controlled facilities design-builder, Coldbox is opening a US office in Atlanta, Georgia and is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of KC Williams as President of Coldbox's US operations. KC will work closely with Coldbox's executive team to respond to demand and accelerate growth in the US.

"With a project underway in Miami and another slated to start in Seattle next year, Coldbox is primed to expand in the US. We are fortunate to have KC Williams lead the US team to realize our goal of supporting clients in their business growth," said Marko Dzeletovich, Coldbox Founder & CEO. "KC's exceptional leadership combined with his multifaceted construction project expertise, make him a valuable addition to the executive team and trusted choice to lead operations at Coldbox USA."

KC is a senior construction and development manager with over $1.5B in project experience. He brings outstanding executive-level management, technical and relationship building for national development, construction, and construction management firms to the Coldbox team.

"I am thrilled to join the dedicated team of experts at Coldbox," said KC. "the US team looks forward to leveraging our network and experience in the US cold chain and food processing industries to optimize growth for our clients."

KC has successfully directed construction projects within diverse sectors, including cold storage, food processing, senior living, commercial, retail, office, and hospitality. KC was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Primus Design Build. He obtained his Engineering degree at the United States Naval Academy and his MBA from the University of Florida Warrington College of Business.

About Coldbox

Coldbox is the leading international builder of profit-efficient environmentally controlled facilities, with a portfolio encompassing food and beverage logistics, processing and manufacturing, and pharmaceutical logistics facilities. With offices in Ontario (Corporate Headquarters / Central & Eastern Canada), British Columbia (Western Canada), and Georgia (Coldbox USA), Coldbox aims to elevate the standard of living around the world by helping clients grow their business. For more information, please visit www.coldboxbuilders.com and join our network on LinkedIn @coldboxbuilders.

SOURCE Coldbox Builders Inc.