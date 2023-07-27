Leading Design Console TourBox Launches WonderFlow, Advanced Tools to Redefine Photo Editing

Available for TourBox NEO and TourBox Elite consoles, the software enables creatives to customize, organize and accelerate their workflow

MILPITAS, Calif., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TourBox, the leading provider of design and editing consoles, announced the launch of TourBox Console 5 with its groundbreaking WonderFlow software. Designed to elevate the creative process for photo and video editors, WonderFlow sets new standards for post-production excellence, providing TourBox NEO and TourBox Elite users with an unparalleled level of customization, efficiency and artistic control.

The leading update in the TourBox Console 5 software is an enhanced creative interaction system called WonderFlow. With WonderFlow, creatives can now immerse themselves in an editing experience that defies the limitations of traditional software. The software allows TourBox users to create their own panels with a customized selection of frequently used design tools, functions and presets to accelerate and improve the process of editing for unmatched precision and finesse.

"Traditional keyboards can be a major obstacle for photographers and videographers, hindering their creative flow and slowing down the editing process. In today's competitive digital landscape, it's crucial for small businesses and entrepreneurs to have intuitive tools that save time, money and optimize their workflow," said Charles Lewis, Director of TourBox R&D. "The latest software makes TourBox the essential companion for the creative industry. By breaking the boundaries of native software, TourBox simplifies complex workflows and enables editors to do their best work."

Key features include:

TourMenu DynamicPanel : The TourMenu DynamicPanel lies at the core of WonderFlow's ingenuity. A customizable design toolbox, it streamlines the creative process, consolidating the most essential parameters into one user-friendly interface. Gone are the days of navigating through complex functions or relying on cumbersome keyboard shortcuts. With WonderFlow, hours of laborious work are now shaved off, leaving creators with more time to focus on their art.

In addition to WonderFlow, the visionary software includes a series of new presets for photo and video editing, digital painting and music programming. The software's compatibility with Capture One, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, Clip Studio Paint, PaintTool SAI and MAX/MSP further solidifies TourBox consoles as the most versatile and indispensable design companions for the modern creative.

The TourBox Console 5 is compatible with the TourBox NEO and TourBox Elite, which are available at tourboxtech.com and Amazon. The software is available to download now for Mac and Windows here.

TourBox is a trailblazing force in the design and editing console industry, dedicated to empowering creators worldwide with innovative solutions that redefine human-machine interaction. With creators in more than 100 countries, including leading Fortune 500 companies around the world, TourBox combines cutting-edge technology with unmatched user experiences, pushing the boundaries of creative freedom and efficiency.

