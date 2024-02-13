Leading Design Firm Carrier Johnson + Culture Announces New Firmwide Head of Design

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture, Interiors, and Landscape firm Carrier Johnson + Culture (CJ+C) has announced their recent hiring of Pierluca "Luca" Maffey, International Assoc. AIA as their new Firmwide Head of Design and Design Principal.

Pierluca "Luca" Maffey, AIA, new Firmwide Head of Design and Design Principal for Carrier Johnson + Culture.

Luca joins CJ+C with a robust portfolio of high-profile architectural projects in the US and abroad, in the hospitality, workplace, mixed-use, master plan and residential sectors. In his 25-year career, he has developed skillsets from several roles within the industry ranging from Design Principal to Business and Marketing Director. Luca has refined his design expertise while at prestigious firms including Portman Architects, TVS Design, Cooper Carry Architects, and Gensler.

Luca's mission is to shape architectural projects and the firm's culture. Luca's multifaceted role encompasses firmwide design leadership, business development and culture cultivation. As the champion of design excellence across the offices he will steer the creative vision, serving both as a mentor and a coach to empower growth. On the business front, Luca will help retain and consolidate existing clients, while acquiring new ones, helping the firm to enter new national and international markets.

Regarding this new venture, Luca says, "Carrier Johnson + Culture is at a pivotal growing point in its well-established history as an architectural firm. I am excited to bring my contribution to the future development of the firm and am delighted and honored to be working with such a tremendously talented team."

For CJ+C, adding Luca to their team is a strategic play in their expansion from the West Coast to other regions of the U.S. and abroad. The San Diego based company has completed hundreds of projects across the country. Ray Varela and Claudia Escala, who took over as Presidents in 2019, are striving to advance the CJ+C's reputation as a multi-disciplinary design firm with wide-reaching influence. "Carrier Johnson + Culture has established a strong presence over our 47-year history," says Varela. "We are excited to have Luca on board to help us grow into new markets and broaden our design explorations."

About Carrier Johnson + Culture

Carrier Johnson + Culture is an award-winning Architecture, Interiors, Landscape, and Urban Planning firm based in San Diego, CA. They specialize in workplace, multifamily, mixed-use, affordable housing, public, higher education, hospitality, and commercial projects. Founded in 1977, they offer a unique, holistic design approach to their clients and project users.

