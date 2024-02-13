Leading Design Firm Carrier Johnson + Culture Announces New Firmwide Head of Design

News provided by

Carrier Johnson + Culture

13 Feb, 2024, 07:00 ET

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Architecture, Interiors, and Landscape firm Carrier Johnson + Culture (CJ+C) has announced their recent hiring of Pierluca "Luca" Maffey, International Assoc. AIA as their new Firmwide Head of Design and Design Principal.

Continue Reading
Pierluca "Luca" Maffey, AIA, new Firmwide Head of Design and Design Principal for Carrier Johnson + Culture.
Pierluca "Luca" Maffey, AIA, new Firmwide Head of Design and Design Principal for Carrier Johnson + Culture.

Luca joins CJ+C with a robust portfolio of high-profile architectural projects in the US and abroad, in the hospitality, workplace, mixed-use, master plan and residential sectors. In his 25-year career, he has developed skillsets from several roles within the industry ranging from Design Principal to Business and Marketing Director. Luca has refined his design expertise while at prestigious firms including Portman Architects, TVS Design, Cooper Carry Architects, and Gensler.

Luca's mission is to shape architectural projects and the firm's culture. Luca's multifaceted role encompasses firmwide design leadership, business development and culture cultivation. As the champion of design excellence across the offices he will steer the creative vision, serving both as a mentor and a coach to empower growth. On the business front, Luca will help retain and consolidate existing clients, while acquiring new ones, helping the firm to enter new national and international markets.

Regarding this new venture, Luca says, "Carrier Johnson + Culture is at a pivotal growing point in its well-established history as an architectural firm. I am excited to bring my contribution to the future development of the firm and am delighted and honored to be working with such a tremendously talented team."

For CJ+C, adding Luca to their team is a strategic play in their expansion from the West Coast to other regions of the U.S. and abroad. The San Diego based company has completed hundreds of projects across the country. Ray Varela and Claudia Escala, who took over as Presidents in 2019, are striving to advance the CJ+C's reputation as a multi-disciplinary design firm with wide-reaching influence. "Carrier Johnson + Culture has established a strong presence over our 47-year history," says Varela. "We are excited to have Luca on board to help us grow into new markets and broaden our design explorations."

About Carrier Johnson + Culture

Carrier Johnson + Culture is an award-winning Architecture, Interiors, Landscape, and Urban Planning firm based in San Diego, CA. They specialize in workplace, multifamily, mixed-use, affordable housing, public, higher education, hospitality, and commercial projects. Founded in 1977, they offer a unique, holistic design approach to their clients and project users.

Chelsea Gazaille               
Carrier Johnson + Culture
cmg@carrierjohnson.com
(619) 239-2353 ext. 486

SOURCE Carrier Johnson + Culture

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.