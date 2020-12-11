Leading Designer Toy Stock, Pop Mart, Listed on HKEX

BEIJING, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pop Mart International Group Limited (Pop Mart) (stock code: 9992.HK) was officially listed on the main board of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) with an issuing price of HKD 38.50 per share, becoming the leading designer toy stock in China.

As defined by a report by Frost & Sullivan, designer toys are toys that skillfully incorporate pop culture. Based on 2019 revenue and revenue growth from 2017-2019, Pop Mart has become China's largest and fastest-growing designer toy company. According to 2019 retail sales figures, it made up 8.5% of the Chinese designer toy market.

According to its prospectus, Pop Mart recorded RMB 818 million total revenue in the first half of 2020, up 50.5% from the RMB543.4 million of the first half of the previous year. Its net profit of RMB141 million was increased by 24.7% from the RMB113 million of the same period of 2019.

Based on its core business of IP operation, Pop Mart has developed into a one-stop platform covering the whole designer toy industry chain of, such as artist discovery, IP operation, consumer access, and designer toy culture promotion. The platform aims to inspire fans' passion for designer toys, and to bring them happiness and wonder. As of June 30, 2020, Pop Mart boasted 93 IP trademarks, including 12 that are self-owned, 25 that are exclusive, and 56 that are non-exclusive, as well as 3.6 million registered members.

Prior to the IPO, its primary institutional investors included Sequoia Capital, BA Capital, Loyal Valley Capital, Huaxing Growth Capital, and Borchid Capital.

According to its prospectus, the funds raised from this issuance are planned to be used for consumer access channels and overseas market expansion plans, potential investments, acquisition of and alliances with upstream and downstream industry chain companies, and technical measures for funds allocation and investment. This will help it strengthen its marketing, encourage participation by fans, enhance its digitalization, and expand its IP database.

SOURCE Pop Mart International Group Limited