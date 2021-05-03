Leading Digital ABM Platform Madison Logic Named 2021 Winner of New York City Top Workplaces

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Logic - the leading global digital Account Based Marketing (ABM) platform - builds upon previously reported success in client retention and revenue with the announcement of a New York City Top Workplaces 2021 Award from Energage and AM Metro New York. The award validates the success of a record year for business performance and is reflected by team expansion across all three global regions in 2020. The company has plans to continue team expansion over the next year, including adding talent across the U.S., EMEA and APAC.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Top Workplaces Award for our commitment to our team and look forward to continuing our business excellence in the year ahead. At Madison Logic, nothing is more satisfying than delivering success for our clients around the world by driving their contribution to pipeline and revenue, and this mission is possible every day with the amazing people who are a part of our team. They are the innovation fueling the future of B2B marketing and I'm proud of what we're accomplishing together," said Tom O'Regan, CEO at Madison Logic.

Madison Logic's outstanding performance over the past year combines the strength of team performance and engagement with the continuation of key trends taking shape prior to the pandemic, now accelerating and represent what many believe is the new norm.

According to a Gartner report, "This concept of employee engagement doesn't go away. Decades of research show the importance of having it. Its related benefits for customer experience, productivity and business growth have been demonstrated time and time again."1

Digital Transformation and the shift to the cloud, sales and marketing alignment as well as the increasing usage of digital channels is driving the demand of performance-based ABM solutions to showcase pipeline and revenue impact. The latest ML Platform release, Journey Acceleration Measurement, allows clients to see account engagement across every stage of the funnel and personalize marketing to increase conversions, while a strategic partnership with Merkle B2B and key integration with LinkedIn ads provides clients a robust digital ABM solution.

"Our process for vetting partners goes beyond assessing technology and platform features. While ROI is key, we also scrutinize the culture and values of a potential partner to ensure they align with ours," said Bob Ray, Global CEO of Merkle | DWA and Head of Global Agency Services for Merkle B2B, the first end-to-end global B2B agency. "In Madison Logic, we found the ideal combination of the two."

A testament to its culture and employee-first mindset, the survey-based Top Workplaces award from AM Metro New York (part of Schneps Media) is compiled from employee feedback gathered through third-party Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution, and connection.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, CEO at Energage. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

