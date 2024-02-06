Leading Digital Evidence Management Solution Rebrands as Guardify

Silicon Prairie Start-up Expands to Full Evidence Management Suite

OMAHA, Neb., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardify, formerly known as VidaNyx, unveiled its new name, logo, website, and user interface on January 29. This bold new brand better reflects the company's commitment to providing innovative evidence management solutions for professionals in the justice sector.

Ben Jackson, CEO, Guardify

The decision to rebrand from VidaNyx to Guardify represents a significant milestone in the company's growth and evolution. Chief Executive Officer Ben Jackson, who took the helm of the start-up in May of 2023 says, "Guardify captures our vision to safeguard justice by connecting communities to digital evidence management solutions that enhance efficiency, accountability, and trust." "Law enforcement represents our largest user group and Guardify is a digital extension of this work," Jackson added.

The company was founded in 2018 by Seattle based Giving Tech Labs. Omaha-based Project Harmony Children's Advocacy Center was its first customer. The original use case was to eliminate the unsecure transfer of child forensic interviews on physical media such as DVDs and jump drives. In 2021, the company rolled out a product to support prosecution offices with evidence management and trial preparation.

"Today, Guardify supports over 55,000 users, many of whom are in law enforcement, public litigation, family protective services, and adjacent agencies," said Jackson. "The move to Guardify empowers all users to more easily access the product features and securely share evidence with their teams. This enables opportunities to serve many other evidence management needs to ensure the justice system continues to improve for everyone."

"Guardify has changed the game for the multidisciplinary teams accessing sensitive evidence," said Gene Klein, the executive director at Project Harmony in Omaha. "Not only has Guardify streamlined workflows saving time and money, but their mission-focused approach has kept hundreds of thousands of child forensic interviews safe from being accessed by unauthorized viewers. Their expansion in managing all types of evidence for all types of cases only makes sense."

Known for fast, personable and reliable customer service, Guardify customers can expect the same level of reliability and trust that they have come to depend upon.

"At Guardify, we are continually working to improve our solutions and services to better equip our customers for success," said David Coburn, Director of Product and Customer Success. "We are investing even more in research, development, and support to ensure that we can empower professionals to navigate the legal challenges of today and tomorrow."

This rebrand signifies their dedication to serving all facets of the legal community, including future role-based tools and solutions for civil cases and public defenders. Guardify's two current products, Guardify for Children's Advocacy Centers and Guardify for Prosecution Offices, are used in all 50 US states and Puerto Rico.

For more information about Guardify's digital evidence management solutions, visit www.guardify.com .

