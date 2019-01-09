Leading Digital Marketer Brings Free Training to Local Businesses

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful start to 2019, Web Daytona is taking the digital marketing industry by storm, once again, by giving back. Until March 30th, Daytona Beach's leading online marketing agency will be giving small business owners the training they need to dominate the online market. And, to make it even better, it's completely free!

"Daytona Beach has been my home ever since I started my business here in 2008," said Web Daytona founder and CEO, Gary Vela. "I owe so much to this great city, and Web Daytona has the expertise to spare. It was just natural for us to want to give back."

Web Daytona is a team of Internet marketing professionals with extensive experience in all areas of the digital marketing sphere. From search engine optimization to web design and social media marketing, they have been creating expert marketing for more than a decade. And now they're using this expertise to help small businesses improve their marketing and get ahead.

"Digital marketing is one of the fastest moving industries in the entire world. It's a pillar in our services platform, but for us, the most important thing is helping local businesses use it to get better results. We can't wait to meet all of our small business neighbors in 2019!"

Twenty qualifying businesses will be chosen, and candidates must be local to the state of Florida with at least one year's operating experience. Discover the power of Internet marketing for your business in 2019! For more on this incredible opportunity, visit Web Daytona or contact gary@webdaytona.com. Help us trend this, using the hashtag #FloridaSmallBizSEO

