Leading Digital Twin provider Cityzenith secures nearly $1m during first week in crowdfunding site Wefunder

CHICAGO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Twin market leader Cityzenith has attracted major investment just a few days after its public launch on Wefunder through its $5m Regulation CF investment launch.

The Chicago-based company has won $868,050 in investments since launching on crowdfunding site Wefunder last week, as more investors back the company's 'Clean Cities – Clean Future' mission to decarbonize US urban areas.

Wefunder provides a crowdfunding platform for investors to support private companies, giving investors more opportunities to build a portfolio of high growth technology company investments. Cityzenith's progress on Wefunder

Cityzenith CEO and Founder Michael Jansen has nothing but praise for the Wefunder investment community, which he sees as a great source for private market investing:

"Wefunder provided Cityzenith with access to over 1 million potential investors we previously couldn't access, and in a very short space of time helped the company get off to a great start towards our investment goals."

This new flood of investment follows over $11m in investment since Cityzenith was founded, raising close to $4m since the beginning of the year and adding 5,000 new investors, underlining a record of success by Jansen, who delivered a 17x return to early investors on his last venture with Sequoia Capital.

Cityzenith's AI Digital Twin platform software SmartWorldOS™ can create virtual replicas of cities and infrastructure to track, manage and drastically reduce carbon emissions within the built environment while minimizing environmental damage, and can produce savings and efficiencies worth 35% of operating and maintenance costs for buildings and carbon emissions by up to 100%.

Jansen went on to say: "Cities worldwide account for around 70% of global carbon emissions and consume over two-thirds of the world's energy, despite covering only 2% of the world's surface. Digital Twin innovations such as SmartWorldOS™ can provide the essential interconnectivity required to reduce these emissions radically.

"Handling massive data streams harnessed to cutting-edge AI, we have delivered custom climate resilience applications to greenfield cities, real estate developments, and infrastructure projects. We know the issues and can help solve them for those who design, build, and manage cities, demonstrating major financial benefits to the built environment."

Cityzenith is part of an exponentially growing market. Markets & Markets estimates that the Digital Twin sector will grow from $3.1 billion in 2020 to $48.2 billion per year by 2026, at an annual CAGR of 58%.

The company has added over $4.6m in new contracts this year and $11m to its commercial sales pipeline. Cityzenith's 'Clean Cities – Clean Future' international campaign has created significant traction with major polluting cities worldwide, leading to the company being recently named in the World Economic Forum's top 100 global innovators program for 2021 to 2023.

The Digital Twin tech sector has also been recently named one of the top five tech growth sectors expected to quadruple in five years, while Cityzenith is highlighted as a Digital Twin market leader alongside Siemens, Microsoft, and Bentley.

SOURCE Cityzenith