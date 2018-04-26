Leading Display Analysts to Present at SID Display Week Events - Cowen & Company, DSCC, JD Power, Mizuho Securities, Sigmaintell, Roland Berger, Strategy Analytics, Susquehanna, The NPD Group and Yole All Presenting Their Latest Insights

According to SID Marketing Chair Sri Peruvemba, "While SID is well known for bringing leading technologists to its annual conference, it is also increasingly becoming known for bringing the top thinkers on display markets, trends and the display financial outlook to its annual event. This year is no exception with many of the leading market and financial analyst firms participating."

At the SID/DSCC Business Conference on Monday, May 21st, the following world renowned analysts will address the smartphone market, the TV market, the microLED outlook, the OLED market and technology outlook, the panel supplier outlook, the equipment supplier outlook, the Apple shipment outlook, and much more:

Attendees will receive the analyst presentations which are developed from research costing tens of thousands of dollars. In addition, attendees will be able to network with the analysts at the two-hour networking reception following the May 21st event. In addition to the financial analysts, leading display panel suppliers, equipment suppliers, materials suppliers and brands will also be presenting at this event. This event is being sponsored by Corning, Applied Materials, Cynora, Coreflow and UDC. To register, please visit: http://www.displayweek.org/2018/Attendee/Registration.aspx.

At the SID/DSCC Investors Conference on Tuesday, May 22nd, leading financial and industry analysts will present their views on the best investment opportunities in the display industry. Presenting analysts include:

In addition, leading venture capitalists, investment bankers and private equity firms will discuss what they are looking for when making investments in display companies. Furthermore, executives from Applied Materials and 11 leading privately held companies will present their outlook and why they are excellent investment opportunities. Attendees will receive copies of presentations and network with these executives throughout the event and for 90 minutes after the event at the networking reception. This event is sponsored by Applied Materials. To register, please visit: http://www.displayweek.org/2018/Attendee/Registration.aspx

At the SID/DSCC Automotive Displays Conference taking place on Tuesday, May 22nd, leading automotive research firms will be presenting their views on a wide range of topics including the growing importance of displays as a primary human-machine interface in automobiles, displays in autonomous vehicles, head-up display technology and much more. Participating analysts include:

Other presenters in this event include automotive OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, display companies, automotive accessory suppliers and many more. This event is sponsored by Tianma and will include presentations, networking opportunities and a 90-minute networking reception after the event. To register, please visit: http://www.displayweek.org/2018/Attendee/Registration.aspx.

About Display Week 2018

The 55th SID International Symposium, Seminar and Exhibition, or Display Week 2018, will take place May 20-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Display Week is the premier gathering of system integrators, designers, consumers, scientists, engineers and manufacturers in the field of electronic information displays. For more information on Display Week 2018, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek18), Instagram @siddisplayweek or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About DSCC

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the US, China, Korea and Japan. DSCC can be found on the web at http://www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at info@displaysupplychain.com or (512) 577-3672.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the display industry. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display technology, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-display-analysts-to-present-at-sid-display-week-events--cowen--company-dscc-jd-power-mizuho-securities-sigmaintell-roland-berger-strategy-analytics-susquehanna-the-npd-group-and-yole-all-presenting-their-latest-i-300637537.html

SOURCE Society for Information Display