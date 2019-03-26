Leading Display Industry and Financial Analysts from 11 Different Firms to Present at SID/DSCC Conferences During Display Week

According to DSCC Founder and CEO Ross Young, "Attendees of the SID/DSCC Business Track events during Display Week will benefit from hearing from 20 different analysts who are leading experts in their field. These top analysts will present tens of thousands of dollars of market research and insights on smartphones, TVs, automotive, microLEDs, LCDs, OLEDs, quantum dots, foldable and much more which attendees will receive at just a fraction of their market value. In addition, with 11 different firms participating, attendees will enjoy the benefit of a broad diversity of opinions and insights, from both industry and financial analysts."

According to SID Conference Chair John Jacobs, "We are pleased to have a broad selection of leading industry and financial analysts participating during the Business Track to ensure our attendees leave the conference with the forecasts and insights they need to optimize their business. We believe this year we have raised the bar on analyst participation."

The Business Track Conferences include:



SID/DSCC Business Conference

SID/DSCC Investors Conference

SID/DSCC Automotive Display Conference

SID/DSCC Foldable Displays Conference

The participating analysts and their respective companies are listed by conference below.

SID/DSCC Business Conference – March 13th

This event has a record number of sponsors which includes Corning, Applied Materials, Cynora, GE, Kateeva, Kyulux, Nanosys and Universal Display.

SID/DSCC Investors Conference – March 14th

Ross Young , CEO , DSCC

, DSCC Bob O'Brien , President , DSCC

, DSCC David Hsieh , Senior Director, Displays , IHS Markit

, IHS Markit Atif Malik, Analyst, Semiconductor Capital Equipment Specialty Semiconductors, Citi Research

SID/DSCC Automotive Display Conference – March 15th

This event is sponsored by FlexEnable, Tianma and Radiant.

SID/DSCC Foldable Display Conference – March 15th

Ross Young , CEO , DSCC

, , DSCC Mark Fihn , Principal, VeV

, VeV Linda Sui , Director Wireless Smartphone Strategies, Strategy Analytics

This event is sponsored by Nuovo Film Inc.

To register for these events, please visit http://www.displayweek.org/2019/Attendee/Registration.aspx.

About Display Week 2019

The 56th Display Week, presented by the Society for Information Display (SID), will take place May 12-17 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. Display Week is the world's leading event focused on emerging electronic display and visual information technologies from concept to market. Display Week attracts attendees from the entire ecosystem of R&D, engineering, design, manufacturing, supply chain, marketing, sales and financial, as well as commercial and consumer end-user markets. It delivers unparalleled learning opportunities, market-moving trends, sourcing, roadmaps-to-market, and connections for career and business growth. For more information on Display Week 2019, visit www.displayweek.org or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter @DisplayWeek (hashtag #DisplayWeek19), Instagram @siddisplayweek or the Display Week YouTube Channel.

About SID

The Society for Information Display (SID) is the only professional organization focused on the electronic display and visual information technology industries. In fact, by exclusively focusing on the advancement of electronic display and visual information technologies, SID provides a unique platform for industry collaboration, communication and training in all related technologies while showcasing the industry's best new products. The organization's members are professionals in the technical and business disciplines that relate to display research, design, manufacturing, applications, marketing and sales. To promote industry and academic technology development, while also educating consumers on the importance of displays, SID hosts more than 10 conferences a year, including Display Week, which brings industry and academia all under one roof to showcase technology that will shape the future. SID's global headquarters are located at 1475 S. Bascom Ave., Ste. 114, Campbell, CA 95008. For more information, visit www.sid.org .

About DSCC

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) was formed by experienced display market analysts from throughout the display supply chain and delivers valuable insights through consulting, syndicated reports and events. The company has offices in the US, Europe, Japan, Korea and China. They can be found on the web at http://www.displaysupplychain.com and can be reached in the US at info@displaysupplychain.com or (770) 503-6318.

