Leading Doctor Says Magnesium Deficiencies Are One Of The Most Overlooked Problems In Conventional Medicine

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnesium is the fourth most abundant mineral in the body, spearheading more than 300 biochemical reactions, yet as many as 90% of people are deficient, a nationally regarded doctor tells the Epsom Salt Council.

"I think people are just starting to catch on to how much magnesium plays a role in keeping the body functioning," says Dr. Will Cole, IFMCP, D.C., who was named one of the nation's top 50 functional-medicine and integrative doctors. "Magnesium is an electrolyte, along with potassium and calcium, that helps support the immune system, maintain nerve and muscle function, and aids in the production of energy."

Dr. Cole is an international bestselling author and health expert who has been interviewed by prominent news outlets, ranging from The Wall Street Journal and Reader's Digest to goop and mindbodygreen. He runs a clinic in Pittsburgh and consults patients worldwide via webcam. He says he often sees patients with magnesium deficiencies and diagnoses it with a simple blood test.

According to Dr. Cole, here are the two most common symptoms of magnesium deficiency:

1. Muscle spasms and leg cramps – Dr. Cole recommends Epsom salt baths for this glaring sign of a magnesium deficiency. Epsom salt is a combination of the naturally-occurring minerals magnesium and sulfate.

"Not only does Epsom salt help you to detox, relax your muscles, and de-stress, but it allows you to take in magnesium topically through the skin – your body's largest organ," says Dr. Cole.



2. Migraines and other headaches – Although many people don't attribute headaches to magnesium deficiency, Dr. Cole says magnesium is responsible for relaxing the same blood vessels that tense up during a migraine.

When Dr. Cole detects magnesium deficiencies in his patients, depending on the severity, he recommends adding magnesium supplements to boost levels more efficiently, eating more magnesium-rich foods on a regular basis – such as pumpkin seeds, almonds, and dark, leafy vegetables, like spinach and swiss chard – and soaking in Epsom salt.

If someone suspects they are magnesium deficient, Dr. Cole says the first thing to do is get lab work done. This will determine whether they have a deficiency and if so, the severity. From there, he recommends working with a practitioner to choose a magnesium supplement and the appropriate dosage.

"Magnesium is one of the most overlooked deficiencies in conventional medicine, but with how much your body relies on this nutrient, it's important that we start looking at it," says Dr. Cole.

About Dr. Will Cole

Dr. Will Cole, leading functional medicine expert, IFMCP, D.C., sees patients all around the world via webcam consultations at www.drwillcole.com. He is the author of Ketotarian and the upcoming book The Inflammation Spectrum released on October 15.

About the Epsom Salt Council

Epsom salt — actually magnesium sulfate — is one of the most versatile household products, with uses ranging from creating at-home spa treatments to soothing achy muscles to helping start or improve gardens. It's been used therapeutically for hundreds of years, and it's gaining a new generation of fans looking for a safe, economical alternative in a sea of expensive, over-the-counter remedies. Epsom salt is easy to use, easy to find in your local pharmacy or grocery store and it costs about the same per use as a cup of coffee. For more information, please visit either www.epsomsaltcouncil.org or www.facebook.com/epsomsalt.

