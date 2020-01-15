Leading Dryer Vent Maintenance and Repair Franchise Raises $25,000 to Benefit Children's Burn Foundation

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceeding its 2018 donation, Dryer Vent Wizard, North America's leading dryer vent cleaning, maintenance, and repair franchise, raised $25,000 throughout the past year to benefit Children's Burn Foundation, a non-profit organization that reached more than 84,644 child burn survivors and their families. The organization provides state-of-the-art reconstructive treatment, emergency family assistance, survivor and family camps, counseling, a teen support program, and prevention as well as education programs.

Every October during National Fire Prevention Month, Dryer Vent Wizard and Children's Burn Foundation work to raise awareness about the dangers of fires. In 2019, throughout the months of October, November, and December, Dryer Vent Wizard raised funds through donations from franchisees, corporate staff, and family and friends. Additionally, activities were held by the Dryer Vent Wizard home office staff to help raise money.

"We are excited to share it's been another successful year of raising funds for Children's Burn Foundation, an organization that parallels our values and is close to our hearts," said Jason Kapica, President of Dryer Vent Wizard. "As the leading dryer vent maintenance, cleaning, and repair franchise, we place great importance on raising awareness for fire safety, and partnering with Children's Burn Foundation does just that."

Since 2012, the franchise has donated a total of nearly $133,000 to Children's Burn Foundation.

"Every year, we are blown away by Dryer Vent Wizard's dedication to Children's Burn Foundation," said Sharon Townsend, Director of Children's Burn Foundation. "We are so thankful we are able to partner with a company that has a mission aligned with ours. Our foundation is looking forward to continuing this partnership and raising awareness for this mighty cause."

About Dryer Vent Wizard

Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Mich., Dryer Vent Wizard is a North American franchise that specializes in dryer vent repair, replacement, alteration, cleaning, and maintenance for both residential and commercial clients. The company was founded in 2004 by Dave Lavalle, who also founded Mr. Handyman, and currently operates more than 95 locations across the U.S. and Canada, serving over 9,000 communities. Dryer Vent Wizard is a member of the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). For more information about Dryer Vent Wizard and to learn more about franchise opportunities, visit www.dryerventwizard.com.

About Children's Burn Foundation

For more than 30 years, Children's Burn Foundation has provided care to children with severe burns, who because of a lack of financial resources and/or medical insurance, cannot otherwise benefit from medical treatment and much-needed post-acute services. The mission of Children's Burn Foundation is: to prevent the pain and trauma of burn injuries to children, and; to heal and give children who have suffered severe burns the opportunity to reach their full potential, physically, psychologically, and socially. CBF is the only foundation providing full recovery services to child burn survivors from the date of their burn injury until they are 18-years old. Children's Burn Foundation now serves more than 84,000 children and families annually. To learn more, please visit www.childburn.org.

