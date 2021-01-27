Leading DTC Solution for Alcohol Brands, Speakeasy Co. Generates Record-Breaking Holiday Sales Tweet this

Speakeasy Co. sold more in December 2020 than all of 2019

than all of 2019 November and December sales (2020) were up 464% YoY

2020 vs 2019 sales were up 547% YoY

Outsold January 2020 in the first five days of 2021

in the first five days of 2021 Beverage alcohol brands on platform spiked from 40 as of January 2020 to approximately 190 to-date

"We are seeing the continual rise in popularity and demand of purchasing alcohol online across the board which is not only positively impacting Speakeasy Co. but the wider online beverage alcohol industry that sell and distribute online," said Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakeasy Co. "We are humbled by the rapid success generated to-date and look forward to continuing to pave the way for the future of alcohol distribution in 2021 and beyond."

"The journey with the Speakeasy Co. Marketing Team has been amazing and the kind of support from a digital presence and brand awareness perspective we truly needed. The data speaks for itself," comments Alexander Dias, Founder of Ginja9.

About Speakeasy Co.

Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and e-commerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, giving these brands the opportunity to own their own user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their own data and analytics of their target customer.

