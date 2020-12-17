Leading DTC Solution for Alcohol Brands, Speakeasy Co. Helps Generate Exponential Growth for Beverage Alcohol Brands Nationwide

One of the most notable success stories as to the power of the Speakeasy Co. technology can be found with 10 th Mountain Whiskey & Spirits Co. who is on pace to generate over six figures in sales (via the platform) in December alone.

"We feel very fortunate to have landed Ryan and 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. as one of our first clients two years ago – and have seen the continual success of this partnership ever since. It also doesn't hurt that Ryan and his wider team have been incredible partners to work with throughout this incredible journey." said Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO and Michael Bowen, Co-Founder and COO of Speakeasy Co.

Ryan Thompson, Founder of 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. comments, "Speakeasy Co. is a great partner – they understand what we're looking to do, have a deep understanding of the digital marketing space, which is incredibly important and just continue to become better and better partners! I am truly happy to see Josh, Michael and the Speakeasy Co. team get the very well-deserved recent attention from the industry."

About Speakeasy Co.

Speakeasy Co. is a technology company and e-commerce platform for the Wine & Spirits industry that ships beverage alcohol brands directly to consumers. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their own respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, giving these brands the opportunity to own their own user experience from beginning to end, in addition to owning their own data and analytics of their target customer.

About 10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co.

10th Mountain Whiskey & Spirit Co. is Vail, Colorado's premier distillery, crafting spirits from locally sourced ingredients in the name of the mountain lifestyle that was influenced by the original 10th Mountain soldiers.

