Leading E-Card & Gifting App Simplifies Expressions of Love This Valentine's Day With Custom Interfaces for Every Relationship Season and Status

CardSnacks

08 Feb, 2024, 16:06 ET

From Sentimental to Supportive, CardSnacks' AI-Powered Messaging Feature and Custom Card Interfaces Help Users Celebrate the Many Forms of Love on Its Namesake Holiday

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For lovers, friends and those who fall somewhere in between, CardSnacks' expanded Valentine's Day e-card collection helps users express a wider range of sentiments this year. From expressions of romantic love to offerings of emotional support, the new line includes custom card interfaces with messages that honor all types of situations pertaining to matters of the heart.

Updated selections include:

"You Deserve Better" Relationship Support Ecard

  • For Lovers: a traditional romantic collection of Valentine's Day ecards with background music selections featuring classic love songs like, "You Are So Beautiful" by Joe Cocker and "The Only Exception" by Paramore.
  • For Gal Pals: a series of Galentine's Day cards to celebrate the incredible women in our lives.
  • For Those Needing Support: intended for people who are recovering from a broken heart or who may need a little extra love and care on Valentine's Day.
  • For Those Looking to Upgrade Their Relationship Status: "You Belong With Me" and "Let's Avo-Cuddle" cards may help break the ice.
  • For Those Looking for an Exit: a line of breakup cards provides a way to cut things off when it's time to move on.

"While we offer a vast array of romance-focused cards for couples, we also recognize that Valentine's Day is not all fun and roses for everyone," says CardSnacks' Founder & CEO, Mark Wachen. "This expanded ecard line was designed to acknowledge the diversity of emotions and experiences that arise around Valentine's Day, whether you are happily coupled, recently uncoupled and need support, or anywhere in between."

In addition to dynamic card interfaces, CardSnacks' unique customization features allow users to create a memorable e-card experience that expresses much more than a traditional card ever could; with photos, videos, background music and more. And if you need help with the right words to say, CardSnacks also offers an AI-message generator to generate personalized poems, or even limericks, featuring tones ranging from sentimental to sassy.

Received within minutes, hyper-personalized ecards can be combined with a giftcard from one of over 400 leading retailers or even a physical gift like cookies or chocolates – making CardSnacks an excellent last-minute gift option for any occasion. So go ahead and share the love!

About CardSnacks

CardSnacks is a multi-platform digital gift card and ecard app with over 5,000 card interfaces, a music collection featuring hits from top artists ranging from Paramore to Dead & Company to Jason Derulo, hundreds of gift cards from popular retailers like Target, Sephora & Amazon and even a 'CardSnacks Cash' option which allows recipients to choose their own gift.

Combining generative-AI technology along with interactive photo, music and video integration, CardSnacks provides consumers with a convenient, hyper-personalized way to send (and receive) meaningful gifts and capture special memories in minutes. Available in the Apple App Store, Google Play, and on the web at www.cardsnacks.com.

About Mobigram LLC

Mobigram LLC creates apps and web-based solutions for multimedia messaging and virtual greeting cards. Mobigram LLC was founded by Mark Wachen, the founder of Optimost, the company that pioneered multivariate testing and optimization on the internet in 2001. Mobigram LLC is based in New York City.

PR contact: Erica Minor – EGM Communications, [email protected], 858-692-3996

SOURCE CardSnacks

