Leading E-commerce Platform for The Wine & Spirits Industry, Speakeasy Co., Announces $2 Million Seed Financing Tweet this

"We are truly impressed with the business that Josh, Michael and team have created, focused on the intersection of two notable mega trends, premium craft alcohol and e-commerce," said Alexandru Monul, President of Trog Hawley Capital LLC. "Not only do we recognize the tremendous value of what Speakeasy Co. has created for both brands and consumers, but also really admire the leadership team that Josh and Michael have put into place and look forward to being part of Speakeasy Co.'s bright future."

This additional growth capital comes less than a year after Goat Rodeo Capital , a venture capital fund focusing on early stage opportunities in the Alcohol Beverage space, provided Speakeasy Co. with a strategic investment that fueled recent growth.

Josh Jacobs, Co-Founder and CEO of Speakeasy Co. notes, "We are humbled by the success generated to-date and could not think of a better group of strategic partners to help take the company to the next level." Jacobs continues, "We intend to leverage the unique expertise and experience these investors bring across various facets of our business."

Speakeasy Co.'s Co-Founder and COO Michael Bowen comments, "The confidence being placed in Speakeasy Co. through this latest round validates our unique value proposition to the wider beverage alcohol sector. The time and effort poured into developing our state-of-the art technology and logistics has put us on the fast path to becoming the leading e-commerce and fulfillment platform in the industry."

"The pandemic highlighted the need for all retailers to establish and nurture their e-commerce platforms," said David Hall, Co-Managing Partner of Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund. "It also led to a greater appreciation for premium wine and spirits. Speakeasy Co. is helping nascent wine and spirit brands grow outside their home markets with superior e-commerce tools and strategies. We are proud to back another growing company outside of the coastal tech hubs."

Speakeasy Co. will use the additional funds to further fuel growth and bolster services for brand partners. Increased investments in people, technology, offerings, and logistics are already in motion as part of the team's relentless pursuit to empower brands to own their destiny and optimize consumer experiences. The investment lands in advance of the anticipated holiday season, thus enabling Speakeasy Co. to launch several holiday-related endeavors.

About Speakeasy Co.:

Speakeasy Co. is a leading e-commerce and fulfillment platform servicing the beverage alcohol industry. The platform enables brands to sell directly to consumers from their respective websites without disrupting the three-tier system, empowering partners to own their destiny. Brands control the entire consumer journey from digital to doorstep, owning their customer relationships and data. To learn more about our services please visit www.speakeasyco.com and or check us out on Instagram or Facebook.

