Leading earthquake scientists, engineers, and policymakers convene so societies can better prepare to survive and recover

Engineers, scientists, and policymakers are convening this week, June 25 – 29, in downtown Los Angeles for the 11th National Conference on Earthquake Engineering (11NCEE | #11NCEE). The conference brings together more than 1,200 professionals from 47 states and 37 countries, representing a broad range of disciplines: architecture, civil and structural engineering, seismology, geology, geophysics, geotechnical engineering, business, public policy, social science, regional planning, emergency response, and regulation.

"EERI is proudly organizing and hosting the 11th National Conference on Earthquake Engineering 11NCEE." says Earthquake Engineering Research Institute EERI's Executive Director Heidi Tremayne, "11NCEE is the go-to destination for learning about cutting-edge research in earthquake engineering."

The 11NCEE theme is "integrating science, engineering, & policy." The conference is co-hosted by the Southern California Earthquake Center SCEC.

"We're finding new ways to work with engineers that help model the earthquake hazard in Southern California and beyond," says SCEC's Christine Goulet, "This conference is a significant milestone on that track, an opportunity for scientists, engineers, and now policymakers to continue improving how they work together."

At a Monday pre-conference workshop, SCEC detailed research into earthquake ground motions, and support available to earthquake engineers, largely featuring the newly released Utilization for Ground Motion Simulation web tool: https://data2.scec.org/ugms-mcerGM-tool_v18.4/. By adding localized information such as fault models, forecasting information, and how faults can break and where and how that energy can travel, the UGMS tool transcends traditional ground motion prediction equations, largely drawing on the SCEC CyberShake project.

In addition to plenary sessions, hundreds of other technical and special sessions throughout the week on earthquake science, engineering, and policy by leading experts will take place, as well as the highly anticipated undergraduate student seismic design competition.

KEY MEDIA RESOURCES:

11NCEE.org (11NCEE website)

EERI.org (Earthquake Engineering Research Institute website)

SCEC.org (Southern California Earthquake Center website)

ShakeOut.org (Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills)

EarthquakeCountry.org (Earthquake Country Alliance)

CONTACT:

Jason Ballmann

Southern California Earthquake Center

213.740.1560

ballmann@usc.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leading-earthquake-scientists-engineers-and-policymakers-convene-so-societies-can-better-prepare-to-survive-and-recover-300672585.html

SOURCE Southern California Earthquake Center

Related Links

https://www.scec.org

