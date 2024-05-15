Leading Eating Disorders Association Welcomes New Interim Executive Director

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Association for Eating Disorders Professionals (iaedp™) welcomes Dawn Gannon, MBA, CAE, to its staff as Interim Executive Director. She brings her invaluable expertise and leadership with over 20 years of association management experience, including seven years in the eating disorders community.

"The iaedp Board is excited to work with Dawn," said Dr. Charlynn Small, CEDS-C, iaedp Board President. "She will be working closely with both the board and staff to oversee all operational and administrative matters as we continue to advance our mission of promoting education and training among practitioners."

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Gannon is a proud United States Naval Reserve veteran and an active contributor to the American Society for Association Executives (ASAE), where she serves on the Faculty Pool. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Management from Trevecca Nazarene University and a Master of Business Administration with a Graduate Certificate in Organizational Management from American Public University. Gannon is also a certified Lean/Six-Sigma Green Belt and holds the Certified Association Executive (CAE) credential.

"I am deeply honored to join the iaedp team," said Gannon. "This role presents an incredible opportunity to contribute to our vital mission of advancing the standards of practice and quality of care through our global members. I look forward to collaborating with the staff and board members to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by eating disorders."

The iaedp™ Foundation, since 1985, has provided education and training standards to an international and multidisciplinary group of various healthcare treatment providers and helping professions. Its prestigious Foundation's President's Council members, who provide crucial organizational support, include Alsana: An Eating Recovery Community; Banyan Centers; Center for Change; Center for Discovery; Desert Marriage & Family Counseling | Mind Over Body; Eating Disorder Recovery Specialists; Eating Recovery Center; Laureate Eating Disorders Program; Monte Nido; Montecatini Eating Disorder Treatment Center; Moriah Health; My Clear Step; Rogers Behavioral Health; The Meadows Ranch; The Renfrew Center; Timberline Knolls; WD Recovery and Wellness Center; and Within Health.

