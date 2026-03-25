Leading Ecommerce Agencies Generate $170k in Revenue per SMB Client by Getting More from Their Audiences

Analysis of 717 agencies shows top performers grow revenue for their clients by using SMS, testing, and automation to make every subscriber more valuable

Summary

Top 10% of ecommerce agencies generate an average of $170,000 in revenue per client's brand annually

They achieve this by making each subscriber more valuable – generating $16.70 per subscriber

Agencies that use SMS and A/B testing see 202% and 192% higher revenue on average, respectively

Automation helps sustain these results, generating 9x more revenue per send and driving 45% of total email revenue

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Omnisend analyzed campaigns on its email and SMS platform run by 717 agencies managing nearly 3,000 SMB ecommerce brands. It found that top-performing agencies focus not just on growing audiences, but on making existing customers more valuable.

The top 10% of agencies - measured by subscriber revenue - generated $170,000 in annual revenue per client, or $16.70 per subscriber.

The report suggests these results are not driven by a single tactic, but by how agencies combine and apply multiple practices.

Agencies that use SMS marketing are linked to 202% higher revenue per client on average

marketing are linked to per client on average Those that run regular A/B tests are linked to 192% higher revenue.

are linked to higher revenue. Audience segmentation is linked to a smaller but consistent uplift of 8% on average.

Together, these patterns show that top agencies focus on improving how they use the audiences they already have.

"When you combine channels, test what actually works, and tailor messages to different customers, every decision becomes more informed," said Marty Bauer, Ecommerce Expert at Omnisend . "Over time, that builds a level of understanding that's hard to replicate, because it's based on how customers actually behave, not just what marketers assume."

Automation turns these practices into consistent revenue

The report also found that top agencies reinforce these gains by putting systems in place that keep generating revenue over time.

Among the top 10% of agencies, automated messages generate $5.96 on average, compared with $0.67 per campaign message – nearly nine times more revenue per send. As a result, automation accounts for 45% of total email revenue for these agencies.

Top agencies set this up early and build on it over time. On average, they run 5.3 automations per client and launch their first automation within eight days of starting with a brand, helping revenue build sooner.

"Many brands still treat email like a megaphone – something you turn on when you have something to say. The best agencies build something that's always working in the background, where each message connects and responds to what customers actually do. That's why automation drives more revenue – it shows up at the right moment. And once that foundation is in place, it keeps building, so every new customer becomes more valuable over time without needing to send more," says Bauer.

What agencies can learn from the top 10%

Bauer says the biggest difference is not just what top agencies do, but how they approach their work day-to-day.

"Best performing agencies treat email and SMS as systems to improve over time, not tasks to complete," Bauer said. "That changes how they prioritize, how they work with clients, and how they measure success."

He recommends agencies focus on a few key shifts:

Start early and capture revenue sooner. The biggest missed opportunity is delay. Getting welcome, browse, and cart flows live early means revenue starts compounding immediately instead of weeks later.

The biggest missed opportunity is delay. Getting welcome, browse, and cart flows live early means revenue starts compounding immediately instead of weeks later. Use campaigns to learn, not just send. Test subject lines, timing, and offers – then apply what works to future campaigns and automations.

Test subject lines, timing, and offers – then apply what works to future campaigns and automations. Focus on customer behavior, not just the calendar . Combine scheduled campaigns with messages triggered by what customers actually do — signup, browse, purchase, churn.

. Combine scheduled campaigns with messages triggered by what customers actually do — signup, browse, purchase, churn. Build step by step. Growth doesn't come from one big change. Add SMS, start testing, refine flows and let those improvements stack.

Methodology

The report analyzes anonymized performance data from 717 marketing agencies managing 2,990 ecommerce brands on Omnisend. The dataset includes campaign, automation, and revenue performance across email and SMS marketing activity. Agencies were ranked based on revenue generated per subscriber, allowing results to be compared independently of brand size. Agencies in the top 10% of this metric were classified as top-performing agencies and used as the benchmark throughout the report. Revenue potential figures reflect observed performance differences between brands managed by agencies that adopt a given practice and those that do not. Extreme outliers were removed before calculations, and all data was aggregated and anonymized.

More information: https://www.omnisend.com/top-agencies/

About Omnisend

Omnisend is an email & SMS marketing platform with a suite of features made specifically to help ecommerce stores grow their online businesses faster. One-click integration with major ecommerce platforms, pre-made automation & email templates, and award-winning 24/7/365 live customer support make it easy for brands of any size to sell more – all without the exaggerated cost.

For further information, please contact:

Matas Duda, PR Specialist, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnisend