LEADING ECOMMERCE FULFILLMENT PROVIDER SHIPTOP CLOSES SEED ROUND FUNDING

Leading eCommerce Fulfillment Provider ShipTop Closes Seed Funding Round with Capital That Will Enhance its Service Offerings and State-of-the-art Technology to Help Drive eCommerce Growth for Businesses

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ShipTop , a leading platform revolutionizing advanced eCommerce logistics, has announced the closing of a $500,000 seed round funding. The round was led by prominent investors Dino Verbrugge and Jared Vegosen, co-founders of DV Trading Company, a Chicago-based proprietary trading firm. Their personal investment underscores the potential and innovation that ShipTop brings to the logistics sector.

"Since ShipTop's inception, our mission has been to empower eCommerce merchants by providing advanced technology and exceptional customer service," said Ash Jamshidpour, Founder and CEO of ShipTop. "We're delighted to have the support of Dino Verbrugge and Jared Vegosen, who share our vision of transforming and revolutionizing the traditional third-party logistics industry."

Founded in 2021, ShipTop has quickly become a critical player in the eCommerce logistics space. The company addresses the complex shipping and fulfillment challenges faced by multi-channel eCommerce merchants, offering scalable and efficient solutions. ShipTop's team of experts and state-of-the-art technology handles all eCommerce fulfillment needs, so business owners can focus on other critical areas in their day-to-day operations. From an omnichannel fulfillment platform to an attentive client support, ShipTop has the tools, technology, and expertise to support eCommerce growth.

"ShipTop is redefining logistics for eCommerce merchants. The company's innovative approach and rapid growth are impressive, and we're thrilled to support Ash and his team as they continue to scale and innovate," said Dino Verbrugge.

With this new capital, ShipTop plans to enhance its technology platform, expand its service offerings, and reach a broader market of eCommerce merchants seeking reliable and efficient logistics solutions. This funding round will also enable ShipTop to continue its mission of providing sustainable and eco-friendly shipping solutions; an area that Ash and the team at ShipTop have been passionate about.

ShipTop's growth and success are a testament to Ash's vision and leadership, honed from his extensive background as a CPA and consultant, as well as his entrepreneurial experience in the eCommerce industry. This new phase of transformation, expansion, and innovation positions ShipTop as a leader in the logistics industry, ready to meet the evolving needs of eCommerce merchants worldwide.

For more information on ShipTop, please visit shiptop.com or follow on X and LinkedIn .

About ShipTop:

ShipTop is a leading eCommerce fulfillment provider utilizing advanced technologies to help businesses optimize and scale their logistics operations. ShipTop's advanced digital platform combines omnichannel capabilities with essential features of order and inventory management, enabling fast, accurate fulfillment and a real-time, cross-channel view of all key processes. With its network of fulfillment centers across Canada and the U.S., ShipTop offers tailored logistics solutions to meet the diverse needs of global merchants. By combining industry expertise with digital innovation, ShipTop empowers brands of all sizes to streamline their fulfillment processes at competitive rates, driving growth and operational efficiency.

SOURCE ShipTop