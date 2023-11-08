Leading Economists, Global Leaders, and Investors Convene at AIM Summit Dubai 2023

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated AIM Summit Dubai 2023 concluded with resounding success, cementing its status as the premier gathering for the investment community. This prestigious conference saw a record attendance of 800+ leading economists, global thought leaders, and industry experts across the two days from 50+ countries and garnered widespread acclaim for its insightful discussions, dynamic networking opportunities, and invaluable insight.

From the left, Dr. Mohamed El-Erian, Chief Economic Advisor, Allianz, President of Queen’s College, Cambridge, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, and Dan Murphy, Anchor and Correspondent in CNBC

"Reflecting on the remarkable success of the conference that took place earlier last week in Dubai, and witnessing an unprecedented turnout of LPs and GPs at this year's event, it is evident that the interest in the region remains strong amidst the slowing global economy, AIM Summit plays a pivotal role in building a global network and community where investors and managers in the world of alternative investments convene" said Raha Moradi, CEO of AIM Summit.

The conference was inaugurated with an insightful keynote address by the UAE Minister of Economy, H.E. Abdulla bin Touq Al-Marri, who discussed the UAE's goal to double its GDP to over 800 billion by the end of the decade and emphasized the continuity of current policies. His Excellency highlighted the 5.9% growth in non- oil GDP for the first half of 2023, exemplifying the UAE's continued focus on economic diversity.

Renowned economist, Dr. Mohamed El-Erian shed light on the region's growing interest, emphasizing that when a region is thriving in a world facing challenges, it becomes a magnet for capital. He further highlighted two fundamental shifts in the world: changes in liquidity, impacting both the cost and availability of capital, and shifts in the balance between demand and supply. According to Dr. El-Erian, these changes are likely to persist for an extended period.

Other notable speakers including Mike Novogratz, CEO & Founder of Galaxy, Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises, Staci Warden, CEO of Algorand Foundation, Anne Walsh, Managing Partner, Chief Investment Officer at Guggeinheim Partners Investment Management, and Stephen Roach, Senior Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center of the Yale Law School, added their valuable insights and expertise to the conference.

Badr Jafar, who also serves as the COP28 Special Representative for Business & Philanthropy, emphasized the importance of leveraging the COP28 Presidency to raise ambitions, establish a green agenda that promotes social and economic progress, and catalyze the necessary changes for the benefit of businesses, society, and the planet. He stated that a global investment of USD 4 trillion per year is required to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and avoid temperatures from rising above 1.5 degrees Celsius.

CEO & Founder of Galaxy, Mike Novogratz said that the SEC will approve Bitcoin ETF in December. However, he added that it is unlikely that Bitcoin ETF would begin trading until 2024. He emphasized the significance of this groundbreaking development, underlining its potential to greatly expand the bitcoin market across all U.S. institutions.

Founder of Dalma Capital, AIM Summit and Venture Partner at Draper Associates, Zachary Cefaratti said "Dubai's ascent as a global financial center is mirrored in the AIM Summit's ability to deliver decisive insights, quality connections and actionable market intelligence."

AIM Summit Dubai 2023 served as a powerful testament to the unwavering commitment of the investment community to adapt and explore new horizons within the ever-evolving financial landscape. This discussion will carry forward to AIM Summit London 2024 scheduled to take place on April 29 – 30.

For those who wish to revisit the discussions held at AIM Summit Dubai 2023, recordings are available on AIM Summit's YouTube channel.

