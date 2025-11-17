Leading Edge AIvatars Launches Live Interactive Course to Help Adults Master AI Without the Jargon

Kicking off launch with a special offer of a FREE video version regularly priced at $99 for all 16,500,000 Veterans

"AI for the Curious, Confused, and Tech-Phobic" offers a clear, human-centered path to digital confidence.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge AIvatars today announces the launch of AI for the Curious, Confused, and Tech-Phobic, a three-night, live, Zoom, hands-on seminar that helps adults learn to use artificial intelligence for everyday life—no tech background required!

AI for the Curious, Confused, and Tech-Phobic provides a practical, judgment-free introduction to using AI tools to handle real-life challenges—from summarizing medical tests to writing letters, managing paperwork, organizing daily communications and even planning travel.

The Leading Edge AIvatars sessions are warm, conversational, and designed for people who'd rather skip the jargon and get straight to what works.

AI for the Curious, Confused, and Tech-Phobic classes from Leading Edge AIvatars will give you the hands-on experience you need to use AI in your everyday life. You'll feel more confident and less overwhelmed especially if you have ever felt left out of the AI revolution.

"Most AI classes drown people in information," said co-founder Debbie Kahn. "We assume our learners are smart and capable—they just need clear explanations, a little humor, and real support when they get stuck."

"Modern life piles up—medical tests, legal documents, unfinished projects," added co-founder Barri Shane. "We show people how to use AI to make the complicated uncomplicated."

In addition to the live course, Leading Edge AIvatars has released an 8-hour, 12 module recorded video version for $99. The video version allows learners to move at their own pace, revisit lessons, and build AI fluency on their schedule.

As a special feature from Leading Edge AIvatars, "We want to make our program available to the Veterans who have served our country so well as a small way to say thank you. The 8-hour,12 module recorded video version is FREE TO ALL VETERANS. They only need to access website www.LeadingEdgeAIvatars.ai and click on the Veterans button" added Shane.

Kahn brings over 40 years of experience teaching more than 10,000 often tech-resistant adults to thrive with new tools. She is also the daughter of futurist Herman Kahn, founder of the Hudson Institute, whose work shaped how generations think about technology and society. Shane is an entrepreneur who, prior to raising her family, was the Program Director at The Learning Annex.

AI for the Curious, Confused, and Tech-Phobic is the introduction you need to become competent and capable in the fast-changing world of AI. The course from Leading Edge AIvatars helps participants discover how AI can simplify tasks, improve communication with doctors, brokers, lawyers— even their kids.

This is THE AI course for people who thought they would never take an AI course. You are not too late; you are right on time. Welcome to AI for the Curious, Confused, and Tech-Phobic

Key Details

Course: AI for the Curious, Confused, and Tech-Phobic

Format: Three consecutive live, interactive sessions

(Weekly Tuesday–Wednesday-Thursday, 6:30–8:30 p.m. ET, optional 30 minute Q&A following each class)

Next Session: course begins every Tuesday, for 3 consecutive days, every week Price: Introductory $149 (regular $249) Video version $99

Registration: LeadingEdgeAIVatars.AI



Media Contact:

Barri Shane

516-760-6245

About Leading Edge AIvatars: Leading Edge AIvatars is dedicated to helping adults understand and use artificial intelligence as a personal consultant to simplify life, manage information, and navigate modern challenges with confidence and ease.

SOURCE Leading Edge AIvatars