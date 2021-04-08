Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global) Continues to Grow While Adding Strength in Middle East

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global), one of the world's largest international accounting associations, is pleased to announce the addition of two new member firms to add strength and breadth of resources in the Middle East.

LEA Global's growth continues with the addition of our newest firms, AuditVisor Company for Auditing and Advisory Services in Yemen and Shrakat for Business Development & Management Advisory in Jordan. With an experienced team of professionals, both firms will offer a full range of consulting, financial and tax advisory, accounting and audit services in the Middle East region.

Welcoming the firm to the strong global association, LEA Global Chief Executive Officer Tony Szczepaniak states, "We are elated to welcome AuditVisor and Shrakat to the LEA Global community. As we continue to strategically expand our global footprint, having member firms in the Middle East is key to expanding our reach and availability of resources to our other members. These firms offer strong full-service capabilities that will establish them as an exceptional professional services provider in the region. We are confident that the highly-respected leadership teams will be an exciting addition to the market while adding strength to our association."

About LEA Global:



Founded in 1999, LEA Global is one of the largest international associations in the world, creating an engaged community of almost 200 firms focused on accounting, financial, tax and business advisory services with specialized knowledge across many industry sectors. LEA Global firms operate from over 450 offices in over 100 countries, giving clients of LEA Global firms access to the knowledge, skills and experience of more than 1600 partners and almost 16,000 staff members. Our association provides the breadth of resources to help expand your business connections and expertise.

To learn more visit: www.leaglobal.com and connect with us via LinkedIn.

SOURCE Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global)

Related Links

http://www.leaglobal.com

