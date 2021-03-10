Leading Edge Alliance (LEA Global) Launches Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Program

LEA Global's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Program addresses issues and concerns of equality in the workplace. Tweet this

The program will include intensive two-hour workshops each month over the course of three months as well as a one-on-one session with consultant Trisha Daho to help identify appropriate action items and issue resolutions for each individual firm. The action items for each firm may vary based upon the individual firm's needs and current stage of DEI implementation. At the culmination of the program, each participating firm will receive a completed firm survey and analysis of needs, HR data analysis on equity metrics, prioritized action items necessary and goals for each as well as a detailed action plan to effectuate change.

Tony Szczepaniak, Chief Executive Officer of LEA Global, said about the DEI Program, "We are excited to be able to offer this meaningful and timely program to our members. The need to address equality is now. We felt the timing was perfect to launch this program the week following International Women's Day."

The addition of this DEI Program adds to the overall depth of value to members across the globe. The recently expanded team of experienced professionals within the LEA Global team are working to effectively provide enhanced benefits and value to members through programs such as these.

