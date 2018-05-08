Leading-Edge Capabilities of Wattstopper® Digital Lighting Management Platform Showcased at Lightfair

"The lighting controls industry is rapidly changing with advancements in wireless protocols and new considerations related to connected devices and the Internet of Things (IoT)," said David Dilitkanich, Director of Business Development at Legrand. "For years, the DLM platform has been a cornerstone in commercial lighting projects because of its ease of design and installation. As technologies progress we're continually investing in extending DLM's capabilities and we are especially excited to preview our new wireless products and touchscreen at Lightfair."

Created with simple building block architecture, DLM makes it easy to comply with the latest energy codes and standards and increase energy savings, and is simple to use with intuitive user interfaces for facility managers and occupants. DLM products on display:

The Wireless DLM system features an unprecedented level of simplicity, scalability, and security for commercial lighting controls. Following the recent launch of the DLM wireless networking solution which connects rooms together wirelessly, Legrand will launch an array of wireless lighting control products this year for rooms. Products include a dimming room controller and battery powered switches and sensors that are designed for easy installation and start up and features innovative mounting options and app-based Bluetooth commissioning.

Wireless DLM will be the most secure wireless lighting control system on the market backed by trusted hardware chips, preloaded digital identity and security profiles, and AES 128-bit encryption. The new wireless system is backwards compatible with wired DLM giving specifiers the flexibility to design wired rooms, wireless rooms, or hybrid rooms depending on the requirements for the space.

The forthcoming introduction of the DLM touchscreen will bring a combination of robust lighting control functionality, elevated user experience, and high-end design complementing today's aesthetic preferences. This one device can replace multiple control devices and with a dashboard interface offers separate screens and easy navigation for simple on/off, scene selection, tunable white control, and timers. The touchscreen offers Plug n' Go™ technology (native to DLM) for automatic configuration out of the box without additional custom programming required.

The Wattstopper LMCS software adds a new Sequence of Operation Design Tool that alleviates the major headaches associated in project design, quote, and submittal processes. Capabilities include a pre-populated bill of materials and a room diagram generator which reduces the time it takes to develop Sequence of Operations and helps standardize products used. There is also the option to choose the energy code where parameters are automatically changed for the specific code. Another benefit is the Sequence of Operations report feature that is useful in reducing tech support interaction.

To learn more about DLM, visit the team at Booth #1843 or at www.legrand.us/wattstopper/digital-lighting-management-solutions.

About Wattstopper

Wattstopper, a product line of Legrand, offers the most comprehensive line of simple, scalable, and flexible energy-efficient lighting controls and solutions for commercial and residential applications. The Wattstopper range of products, programs, and services has been helping customers save energy, meet green initiatives, and comply with energy codes for more than 30 years. legrand.us/wattstopper

About Legrand and Legrand, North and Central America

Legrand is a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. Innovation for a steady flow of new products with high added value is a prime vector for growth, including, in particular, connected devices stemming from Legrand's global Eliot (Electricity and IoT) program. Legrand reported sales of $6.2 billion (USD) in 2017. Legrand has a strong presence in North and Central America, with a portfolio of well-known market brands and product lines that includes AFCO Systems, C2G, Cablofil, Chief, Da-Lite, Electrorack, Finelite, Luxul, Middle Atlantic Products, Milestone AV, Nuvo, OCL, On-Q, Ortronics, Pass & Seymour, Pinnacle, Projecta, QMotion, Quiktron, Raritan, Sanus, Server Technology, Solarfective, Vaddio, Vantage, Wattstopper, and Wiremold. Legrand is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of indexes including the CAC40, FTSE4Good, MSCI World, ASPI, Corporate Oekom Rating, and DJSI (ISIN code FR0010307819) www.legrand.us.

