Leading Edge Forum Appoints Christopher Surdak to its Research & Advisory Team

In addition to his 25 years of experience, Surdak is also an award-winning author of the following books:

" The Care and Feeding of BOTS " – a guide to the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics in the business world.

" – a guide to the use of artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics in the business world. " Jerk: The Digital Transformation cookbook " – which explains the "Disruptor's Formula" used by companies like Uber, Airbnb, Netflix and Simple Bank.

" – which explains the "Disruptor's Formula" used by companies like Uber, Airbnb, Netflix and Simple Bank. " Data Crush: How the Information Tidal Wave is Driving New Business Opportunities " –recipient of GetAbstract's International Business Book of the Year, 2014.

"Transformation is about more than just the application of technology or simply a drive to modernise the IT estate. Our work is essential to enabling this evolution by challenging clients' conventional assumptions with original, future-focused thinking," said Richard Davies, MD of Leading Edge Forum. "We are delighted that Christopher has elected to be part of our mission – his extensive experience will provide invaluable insight and expertise when it comes to coaching CXO teams to address challenges in the areas of IT modernisation, transforming the enterprise and people transformation."

Commenting on his appointment Surdak said: "LEF is dedicated to provoking CXO thinking. From the outset, being part of the LEF team has felt very natural as this approach and philosophy has been at the heart of my work to date. I'm very excited to be part of an organisation that is helping some of the world's leading organisations to accelerate their business outcomes."

About LEF

Leading Edge Forum is one of the world's leading cross-industry think-tanks and is dedicated to helping clients reimagine their organisations and leadership for a tech-driven future. It has been evaluating major digital technology developments and shifts for over 30 years – and delivering insights on how these will redefine industries, organisations and the individuals that work within them. Learn more at https://www.leadingedgeforum.com

