Leading-Edge Funding Panel Adds Grant-making Knowledge to Innovative Buddhist Conference

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frederick P. Lenz Foundation for American Buddhism today announced a unique Sponsor panel in which foundation representatives will share their missions and grant making processes during " The Future of American Buddhism " conference, June 2 – 5, at the Garrison Institute, New York. The conference, co-hosted by Naropa University, brings together Buddhist and Buddhist-aligned thought leaders of diverse ages, lineages, ethnicities, and gender orientations for dynamic panels and workshops on key topics and issues.

Lenz Foundation

During the Funder panel on June 5, foundation representatives will share their missions and processes. The goal is to assist people attending the conference in person or via livestream to overcome barriers and concerns about obtaining grants. The panel will feature speakers from the Lenz Foundation, Hemera Foundation, and Kalliopeia Foundation. Other supporting sponsors include Pema Chodron Foundation, the Fetzer Institute, Owsley Brown III Foundation, and Frederick P. Lenz Students.

"We are proud to work with Naropa University on this important conference," says Norman Oberstein, CEO of the Lenz Foundation. "By presenting a funder panel that addresses how best to apply and receive grants from various foundations, we add more substance to the goal of turning wisdom into action."

"The conference is an exciting time to be together in person after such a long period of isolation," said Susan Skjei, Naropa Conference Director. "We look forward to the new projects that will arise out of our collective commitment to compassionate action--not only from post-conference grants but also networking and collaboration. All are welcome."

The Lenz Foundation will make grants from a grant pool of $265,000 (and growing) to qualified attending organizations based on the six themes of the conference: Tradition & Innovation; Leadership, Power, & Empowerment; Dharma for the Environmental Crisis; Engaged Buddhism; BIPOC Wisdom & Skillful Means; and Digital Dharma & Virtual Sangha. The Lenz Foundation continues to seek additional sponsors to help increase its grant pool and/or to provide their own grants to conference participants with worthy projects that grow out of this event.

For further information, contact Liz Lewinson, Vice President and Treasurer, The Frederick P. Lenz Foundation for American Buddhism.

