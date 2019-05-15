Leading Edge Materials Receives Engineering Study for Battery Graphite Demonstration Plant at Woxna, Sweden

VANCOUVER, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials" or the "Company") (TSXV: LEM) (OTCQB: LEMIF) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) is pleased to announce receipt of an engineering study (the "Study") for the installation and operation of a battery graphite demonstration plant at the Woxna mine site in Sweden.

The Study was undertaken by a leading global engineering firm, using data from the extensive purification and spheronisation test work completed by the Company over past years (see press release dated 18th Jan 2019). The Study provides design, installation and cost estimate criteria for a spheronisation and thermal purification process that can deliver approximately 100kg per day of high purity natural graphite anode suitable for lithium ion batteries (see flowsheet Figure 1).

When installed, it is expected that the demonstration plant will deliver a substantial volume of natural graphite anode, enabling Woxna graphite to progress towards battery customer qualification. The thermal purification process is designed with a high degree of flexibility. Recent test work by Leading Edge Materials has produced ultra-high purity graphite up to 99.998% carbon and the process flexibility will allow purity to be tailored to customers performance and price requirements. Spheronisation test work produced D50 size ranges from 15-25 micron with D10 ranges of 7-12 micron and D90 from 28-35 micron. These ranges meet specifications provided by potential customers and are consistent with anode materials used by all current lithium ion battery manufacturers.

Technical information has been verified by Mr. Mark Saxon, Interim President and CEO of Leading Edge Materials and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy, being a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 including the sampling, analytical, and test data underlying the information or opinions.

The demonstration plant is designed to deliver essential operating data, including energy requirements, cost, environmental and health and safety considerations that can be incorporated into mine scale design. The demonstration plant costing incorporates equipment manufacturer quotations, and is designed to be installed on the Leading Edge Materials Woxna mine site, where space, adequate power, skilled personnel and waste management facilities are already in place.

Furthermore, Leading Edge Materials has received written confirmation from the Gävleborg Länsstyrelsen ("County Administration Board") that based on the engineered design, the demonstration will conform with current site permits.

Mark Saxon, Interim President and CEO, stated "After the considerable time dedicated to graphite anode process development and optimization, we are very pleased to have achieved this milestone for the Woxna graphite mine. As there is no natural graphite anode produced in Europe, we believe that installation of the demonstration plant will make a very significant contribution to the security of the emerging European lithium ion battery supply chain."

Today, 100% of natural graphite anode is manufactured in China using chemical leaching which emits waste streams for treatment or disposal. In contrast, the thermal purification process designed for the Woxna demonstration plant requires no chemicals, instead using elevated temperature to remove impurities. The purification furnace at Woxna will be operated using cost competitive Swedish electrical power which is expected to result in a low carbon footprint.



Mr. Mark Saxon, Interim President and CEO of Leading Edge Materials and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining Metallurgy, being a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has supervised the preparation and approved the contents of this release.

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on production of high value critical raw materials for the European market, with an operating base in the Nordic region, a region well recognized for its promotion and investment in innovation. LEM's flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility located in central Sweden targeting the supply of specialty materials for lithium ion battery production.

