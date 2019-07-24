Leading Edge Pharms and Mr. Checkout Sign Distribution Deal for CBD-based Topical Pain Relief Product Line

HENDERSON, Nevada, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ – Leading Edge Pharms, Inc., (Leading Edge) a biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery systems, today announced a distribution deal with Mr. Checkout, a national group of independent distributors that reach corporate c-stores, supermarkets, super drug, big box stores, and independent retail stores and grocers. Leading Edge's line of pain and inflammation relief products will be made available to Mr. Checkout's network of over 35,000 stores across the United States.

"Quality CBD products can be challenging to find in a market that is flooded with options – some reliable and others making unfounded claims. Consumers don't know which brands to trust," said Joel Goldstein, CEO of Mr. Checkout. "Working with Leading Edge means consumers receive access to reliable, tested CBD pain relief products. We feel confident distributing the CANNAVERA line to thousands of retailers across the United States."

Leading Edge offers a line of CBD-based topical treatments developed with the company's proprietary non-systemic compound, Silvidiol™, providing proven, targeted relief of pain and inflammation. Silvidiol, provides an effective delivery system that allows CBD to reach the pain site without absorption into the blood stream. Leading Edge manufactures its products in factories that meet the FDA's cGMP manufacturing standards to ensure the high quality of its CBD products.

"One major advantage of Leading Edge's CANNAVERA products is that they are non-systemic and therefore can be sold nationwide, across state borders, in their current form," explained Leading Edge CEO David Chadwick. "Partnering with Mr. Checkout, with its vast distribution network, allows our products to reach even more consumers seeking natural and effective pain relief, marking a new chapter for us during our continued growth."

ABOUT LEADING EDGE PHARMS, INC.

Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (LEP) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery platforms. LEP is the developer of CANNAVERA™ pain relief products, available in pharmacies across the United States. All LEP products are manufactured in FDA registered facilities adhering to current Good Manufacturing Practices and are available at www.LENCURA.com .

Learn more at www.leadingedge.com. Follow Leading Edge Pharms on LinkedIn and Twitter.

