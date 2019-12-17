Leading Edge Pharms Appoints Steve Armstrong VP of Sales

HENDERSON, Nevada, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (Leading Edge), a biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery systems, announced today that Steve Armstrong has been appointed Vice President of Sales. Armstrong will drive sales efforts of Leading Edge's CANNAVERA® range of topical pain and inflammation solutions based on hemp-derived cannabinoids, including CBD, to wholesalers and retailers across the United States and global markets.

Armstrong will also lead sales for the company's additional forthcoming cannabinoid product lines, including beverage infusions, veterinary products, women's care products and cosmetic products.

"Leading Edge's effective pain relief solutions have entered the market during a transformational time in the cannabis industry," said Armstrong. "Our science-based approach sets us apart from other companies developing cannabinoid-based products. In a rapidly developing and increasingly competitive marketplace, producing high quality, proven solutions is key. I look forward to working with the Leading Edge team to expand our sales operation – and increase the availability of our current and future products."

Armstrong has more than 25 years of executive leadership experience as a manufacturer and distributor, developing new business and building brands in the wholesale and retail channels. Steve founded and sold two distribution companies, started new sales divisions for two large distributors and represented several global market leaders, including Heineken and Anheuser-Busch. Recently, he launched the CBD and alcohol division for one of the largest convenience store distributors in the United States.

"Steve has a solid track record in the cannabis industry, and he brings his talent, energy and experience to his new role with us at an exciting time of growth," said David Chadwick, CEO of Leading Edge. "We've seen initial success with our CANNAVERA line, due to its effective delivery of cannabinoids to alleviate pain at the pain site. Steve will serve as a champion for providing the highest quality products to the market based on our proprietary cannabidiol compound, Silvidiol™ that has been validated as being non-systemic – critical within the current regulatory landscape."

ABOUT LEADING EDGE PHARMS, INC.

Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (LEP) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery platforms. LEP is the developer of CANNAVERA™ pain relief products, available in pharmacies across the United States. All LEP products are manufactured in FDA registered facilities adhering to current Good Manufacturing Practices and are available at www.LENCURA.com .

Learn more at www.leadingedge.com. Follow Leading Edge Pharms on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Leading Edge Pharms Company Contact:

David Chadwick, CEO

dchadwick@leadingedge.com

(800) 813-0013

Leading Edge Pharms Media Contact:

Nicole Grubner

leadingedge@finnpartners.com

(929) 222-8011

SOURCE Leading Edge Pharms, Inc