Leading Edge Pharms Establishes LENCURA Direct™ Sales Force to Build Down-Line Sales Channels for Topical CBD Products

HENDERSON, Nevada, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (Leading Edge), a biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery platforms, today announced the creation of LENCURA Direct™, www.lencuradirect.com, which will be tasked with distributing Leading Edge products nationwide by the end of 2019.

LENCURA Direct officially began operations in May 2019 and forecasts 600+ active independent sales representatives by the end of Q4-2019. Representatives have begun selling Leading Edge's natural CANNAVERA™ topical product line to individuals and small businesses.

"We've established a core team of successful and highly motivated professionals from the direct sales industry to kick off our sales efforts with Leading Edge Pharms," said Sina Downs, co-founder and executive vice president of LENCURA Direct. "We have amazing affordable products that are natural, safe and effective for treating pain and inflammatory skin conditions. There is nothing in the market that compares to CANNAVERA."

"This company has such an amazing future. It has its own research laboratory developing a deep pipeline of exciting new CBD products in many interesting categories such as pain relief, skincare, cosmeceuticals, oral health and dental care, pet care, teas, wines and much more. This is a great opportunity for those who just want to create supplemental income or those looking to build a great career. I'm proud to be part of the founding leadership at LENCURA Direct," explained Diane Brown, co-founder and executive vice president of LENCURA Direct.

Flo McRae, CMA, co-founder and executive vice president of LENCURA Direct said, "The co-founders have worked closely with Leading Edge's senior management to develop a truly unique business model that eliminates many barriers for sales representatives trying to enter the cannabis market. We provide continuing education, sales training and real-time support. Our model enables representatives to achieve early success by helping small businesses increase revenue and profitability."

"I am convinced that LENCURA Direct offers the best products backed by proven scientific research. Our sales program offers an easy path for small businesses to compete and succeed in the exciting field of CBD. I look forward to our future with great anticipation," said Diane Browning, co-founder and executive vice president of LENCURA Direct.

David Chadwick, President and CEO of Leading Edge Pharms said, "We believe that LENCURA Direct, with the leadership provided by the core sales management team, can quickly begin to put our pain relief products directly into the hands of the consumers who need them – particularly those looking for opioid alternatives as a step-wise approach to their pain management therapy."

Sales representatives and affiliate member organizations interested in joining the LENCURA Direct team may inquire at www.lencuradirect.com.

About Leading Edge

The cannabis industry's only true concept to commercialization solution, Leading Edge Pharms combines collaborative clinical research and go-to-market capabilities with today's most advanced science, manufacturing, business and data technologies to make real advances in product delivery possible. Supported with preeminent regulatory and legislative advocacy, Leading Edge delivers performance, reduces risk and expedites delivery of real cannabinoid healthcare innovations to consumers worldwide.

