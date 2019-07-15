Leading Edge Pharms Inks CBD Product Distribution Deal With MarketHub

HENDERSON, Nevada, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Edge Pharms, Inc., (Leading Edge) a biotechnology company developing novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery systems, today announced a distribution deal with MarketHub Retail Services, a distribution network focusing on hemp-based health products. The deal provides MarketHub with rights to distribute Leading Edge's line of CANNAVERA Pain Relief products with major retailers nationwide.

"MarketHub has set a high standard of quality for the hemp products we distribute to large retailers across the United States," said Shane Nance, CEO of MarketHub. "Leading Edge's effective CBD-based pain relief solutions are exactly what trusted retailers would like to put on their shelves for consumers. We have seen the company's commitment to quality in its approach to manufacturing and in its accurate labeling, which consumers can trust. We are aligned with Leading Edge in setting and delivering on this high standard for all CBD products."

MarketHub's distribution network for Leading Edge includes over 50,000 retail locations across the United States. MarketHub also helps stores set up "Hemp Health Zones" that direct consumers to vetted hemp-based products such as CBD oils. While analysis differs, many estimates expect the overall CBD market to reach at least $16 Billion by 2025.

Leading Edge offers several CBD-based topical treatments, developed with the company's proprietary compound, Silvidiol™, providing targeted relief of pain and inflammation. Silvidiol™ provides an effective delivery system that allows CBD to reach the pain site without being absorbed systemically into the blood stream. LEP manufactures its products in factories that meet the FDA's CGMP manufacturing standards to ensure high quality of its CBD products.

"It is important for us to make our pain relief products as accessible as possible," said CEO of LEP David Chadwick. "The CBD industry is at an important point as many consumers are exploring the market and asking if CBD is the right solution for them. We are working hard to provide them with affordable, natural, safe and effective pain relief products. MarketHub's large reach and market knowledge makes them a strong partner for us."

ABOUT LEADING EDGE PHARMS, INC.

Leading Edge Pharms, Inc. (LEP) is a biotechnology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid therapies and innovative delivery platforms. LEP is the developer of CANNAVERA™ pain relief products, available in pharmacies across the United States. All LEP products are manufactured in FDA registered facilities adhering to current Good Manufacturing Practices and are available at www.LENCURA.com .

