Leading Edge Real Estate Brand Puts Agents & Clients First in Eastern Massachusetts

"As a newly formed independent brokerage, we had an amazing opportunity to define and express who we are," said Linda O'Koniewski, CEO, Leading Edge Real Estate, adding, "Our new brand represents the future of real estate - a vision to always be thinking ahead, to anticipate evolving consumer needs, and to be prepared to serve our Agents and their Clients at the highest level."

For over two decades, Leading Edge has evolved with changing real estate business models and Client needs to develop a method for the over one-billion-dollar firm that combines hi-tech with hi-touch for Agents and Clients. This method ensures the best possible experience - for what is typically the largest consumer purchase in a lifetime-using state-of-the-art technology and high-touch customer service.

Home buyers and sellers rely on Leading Edge for a principle of high ethics, integrity, superior agent knowledge, local experience and the most outstanding service before, during, and after every transaction.

"At Leading Edge, 85% of our business comes from repeat customers and referrals. What that tells us, is that our business is built on relationships," said Eileen Hamblin, Sr. Vice President, Leading Edge Real Estate, adding, "While consumers have access to all the information they could ever want on the Internet, they still desire a real estate professional to help them navigate this highly personal, highly complex process, and like any trusted advisor, they're more likely to choose an Agent they know, like, and trust."

Leading Edge provides strong and accessible leadership, inventive career development, creative marketing services and an inclusive culture for Agents.

"We know that consumers today want a 'one-stop-shop' experience at a high-response, high-tech level," said Paul Mydelski, Chairman and Founder, Leading Edge Real Estate, adding, "The same is true for our Agents so we are committed to providing the leadership, training, technology and support services most valued by our Agents"

As owners, brokers, and Agents ourselves, we know what is needed to ensure an Agent's success," said Steve Chuha, President, Leading Edge Real Estate, adding, "We are flexible enough to pivot and our new brand provides a technology platform to communicate via a state-of-the-art, single-sign-on platform, that scales with an Agent's business and enhances the overall consumer experience with our Agents."



The brand reveal includes videos featuring Leading Edge Agents describing why they chose Leading Edge for their career in real estate, while the brand is anchored with a microsite showcasing the new visual identity across all its marketing assets from collateral to 'For Sale' signs. https://www.outfrontandalwaysbehindyou.com/

Leading Edge has received the Boston Globe's Top Places to Work annually since 2011.

About Leading Edge

Founded in 2001, Leading Edge Real Estate is one of Greater Boston's leading full-service real estate companies offering residential real estate services to buyers and sellers. Our highly trained agents serve all Eastern Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and Southern New Hampshire from nine strategically located offices in Arlington, Belmont, Boston, Cambridge, Lexington, Melrose, Reading, Wakefield, and Winchester. Strong leadership, career development, commitment to integrity, and premier marketing results in Agents serving an average of 2,000 clients per year.

For more information about Leading Edge Real Estate, visit

www.leadingedgeagents.com

SOURCE Leading Edge Real Estate