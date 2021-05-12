Leading Education Experts Headline Free Webinar to Understand the Science of Reading and Promote Reading Achievement for all Students

In this roundtable, an interdisciplinary panel of researchers will outline a framework for advancing translational science in research and school settings to:

Further the understanding of the Science of Reading (SoR) and evidence-based reading instruction as it applies across educational contexts.

Integrate effective practices and instructional pedagogy to support all learners with a focus on students with reading difficulties and diagnosed disabilities.

Empower educators and researchers to work collaboratively toward promoting reading achievement for all students.

Organized by The Windward Institute, a division of The Windward School, this webinar provides an interactive platform to discuss the September 2020 publication of Translational Science: A Road Map for the Science of Reading , and it is designed to bring educators and researchers together to promote achievement for all students. Attendees will leave the roundtable with actionable, effective practices and pedagogy to support all learners as well as insight into the Science of Reading and evidence-based reading instruction.

The roundtable is free to attend, and registration is available at www.thewindwardschool.org/roundtable .

About The Windward Institute

The Windward Institute (WI) is a division of and serves The Windward School and the broader educational community by:

Providing research-based, proven professional development for educators, researchers, parents, and all who are interested in delivering effective instruction to all students;

for educators, researchers, parents, and all who are interested in delivering effective instruction to all students; Forming partnerships with leading education institutions like Haskins Laboratories;

Advocating for students with language-based learning disabilities; and

Expanding The Windward School's reputation and expertise

The Windward Institute offers more than 60 courses and workshops throughout the year for educators, researchers, psychologists, clinicians, professionals in allied disciplines, and parents to attend. Additionally, The WI is accredited for its Teaching and Instructor of Teaching levels by The International Multisensory Structured Language Education Council (IMSLEC) and offers national certification in Multisensory Structured Language Education to teachers at The Windward School and many other schools. Learn more at www.thewindwardschool.org/wi .

SOURCE The Windward Institute