Leading Education Organizations Come Together to Promote the Safe, Accountable, Fair, and Efficacious Use of Artificial Intelligence

EdSAFE AI Alliance

30 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InnovateEDU today announced the relaunch of the EdSAFE AI Alliance, a global initiative designed to advance the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI) within education.

Led by a coalition of leading organizations from the fields of education, technology, and learning, the Alliance will focus on guiding policy, fostering collaboration between research, policy, and practice, while advancing best practices in the use of AI in K-12 education.

"Addressing the responsible use of AI in education is not just an academic exercise; it's a pressing policy imperative that will shape the future of learning. The EdSAFE AI Alliance aims to lead the way in confronting this challenge head-on," said Erin Mote, co-founder of InnovateEDU. "Guided by the pillars of our SAFE framework, we're actively shaping and implementing policies across federal, state, and local levels to ensure AI serves as a force for good in education."

The EdSAFE AI SAFE Framework

Central to the Alliance's efforts is the SAFE framework, which outlines the key principles guiding the ethical and effective deployment of AI in educational settings:

  • Safety: Ensuring the security and privacy of data and focusing on a "Do No Harm" approach
  • Accountability: Clearly defining the responsibilities of all stakeholders
  • Fairness: Promoting equity and ethics while mitigating bias
  • Efficacy: Prioritizing technologies that demonstrably improve learning outcomes

Led by a Steering Committee comprised of representatives from member organizations, the Alliance's mission is to leverage AI to create better outcomes for students, save time for teachers, and increase efficiencies for stakeholders

The Alliance concentrates its efforts on policy development and support at various governmental levels. In addition to advocating for responsible policy, the Alliance will be spearheading a series of initiatives to bring these policies to life. These initiatives include the publication of white papers, district- and state-level policy labs, as well as specialized fellowship programs designed to build the field's capacity.

The Alliance is strengthened by its diverse and expert Steering Committee. The Committee brings a wealth of expertise and reflects a broad spectrum of perspectives—ensuring that the Alliance's work is comprehensive, inclusive, and poised to make a meaningful impact in the education sector. The founding members of the Steering Committee for the Alliance are:

  • American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education (AACTE)
  • AI in Education
  • aiEDU
  • American Federation of Teachers (AFT)
  • CAST
  • Consortium for School Networking (COSN)
  • Digital Promise
  • Dxtera Institute
  • Education Counsel
  • Federation of American Scientists (FAS)
  • ISTE/ASCD
  • National Center for Learning Disabilities (NCLD)
  • National Digital Inclusion Alliance (NDIA)
  • National Education Association (NEA)
  • Opportunity Labs
  • Project Evident
  • SEDTA
  • Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA)
  • The New Teacher Project (TNTP)

For more information, visit www.edsafeai.org.

EdSAFE AI Alliance

