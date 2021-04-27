Leading Educational Streaming Platform, The Great Courses Plus, to Rebrand as Wondrium and Expand Nonfiction Content Offering for The Lifelong Learner

CHANTILLY, Va., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teaching Company, the nation's leading developer and marketer of premium-quality media for lifelong learning and personal enrichment, announced today that it will debut Wondrium early this summer, the next generation of its global streaming platform, rebranded from The Great Courses Plus.

Wondrium also announced it has signed new licensing agreements with Kino Lorber, MagellanTV, and Craftsy to provide trusted instructional content for the ad-free, subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service at launch. Altogether, they will help fill the service's library with more than 7,500 hours of streaming video including award-winning, international documentary and independent films, docuseries, short-form series, featurettes, courses and tutorials. The Great Courses titles will remain available to members, along with materials from existing partners A&E, Scientific American, National Geographic, Smithsonian, and The Culinary Institute of America.

The Great Courses, best known for featuring the world's leading professors and experts, has been a well-regarded and trusted resource for lifelong learners to pursue their passions and expand their knowledge of academic subjects. In 2015, the launch of the brand's streaming service, The Great Courses Plus, opened the door for a broader audience and a new range of topics. Wondrium takes the learning experience to the next level, offering the best in entertaining, engaging, and educational content, and will provide a resource that complements people's daily media habits, allowing them to pursue their passions, dig deeper into subjects, hone their habits, and find something they will love to learn about.

"We are passionate lifelong learners and believe that nothing compares to the feeling of satisfaction and excitement that comes with learning something new. We've spent the last 30 years crafting moments and experiences that have given our members those 'Aha!' moments. Now, we're expanding that notion even further beyond the format factor we are best known for and diversifying our content offering to include a wider variety of resources, formats, and experiences for our members to enjoy when they want, where they want, and how they want," said Paul Suijk, President & CEO of The Teaching Company. "We're so excited to introduce Wondrium to the world and partner with great providers of nonfiction programming to bring our members a robust collection that both enriches and quenches their thirst for knowledge."

Wondrium will be available across mobile, web, and connected TV platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, iOS, and Android with the same three pricing options as The Great Courses Plus: a Monthly Plan at $20/month, a Quarterly Plan at $15/month (billed $45 every 3 months), and an Annual Plan at $12.50/month.

About The Teaching Company

Creating unique learning experiences since 1990, The Teaching Company is the nation's leading developer and marketer of premium-quality media for lifelong learning and personal enrichment. The Great Courses and The Great Courses Plus are the premier, consumer-facing brands of The Teaching Company. Delivered in engaging, expertly produced video and audio formats—in convenient online, digital, video-on-demand, and DVD formats—these carefully crafted content experiences provide access to a world of knowledge from the most accomplished experts, instructors, and storytellers. The content-rich, proprietary library spans over 1,200 titles with more than 26,000 lectures designed to expand horizons, deepen understanding, and teach new skills in subject categories such as the arts, science, literature, self-improvement, history, music, philosophy, theology, economics, mathematics, business, professional advancement, photography, cooking, personal development, and more. The Teaching Company of Chantilly, Virginia is owned by Los Angeles-based Brentwood Associates. More information can be found at www.TheGreatCourses.com and www.TheGreatCoursesPlus.com .

Media Contact:

Lindsay Colker

Elevate Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE The Teaching Company

Related Links

http://www.TheGreatCourses.com

