Leading Energy Companies Join Together to Put Safety First in Storage Systems
New taskforce will develop industry best practices for prevention, recycling, supply-chain
Apr 18, 2019, 15:06 ET
PHOENIX, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Top energy companies – including GE Energy Storage, Panasonic, LG Chem Power and Duke Energy -- joined the Energy Storage Association today to make safety a priority when manufacturing and operating energy storage systems.
ESA formally launched the Energy Storage Industry Corporate Responsibility Initiative and pledge at its Annual Energy Storage Conference & Expo in Phoenix. To date, 30 companies have signed the pledge, emphasizing their commitment to the well-being and safety of consumers. At the conference, ESA and the signatory companies launched a task force to develop best practices for potential operational hazard prevention, end-of-life recycling and responsible supply-chain practices.
"The U.S. energy storage market nearly doubled in 2018 and is expected to double again in 2019, so this marks an ideal time for the industry to demonstrate their commitment to corporate responsibility," said ESA CEO Kelly Speakes-Backman. "Representing the national trade association and the voice of the energy storage industry, I can say unequivocally that the industry stands ready to tackle the topics outlined in the Corporate Responsibility Initiative in a proactive and direct manner."
Here is a list of the companies that signed the pledge:
|
Amber Kinetics
|
Engie
|
LG Chem Power, Inc.
|
Ameresco
|
EsVolta
|
Li-Ion Tamer
|
Ascend Analytics
|
Eversource
|
LS Energy Solutions
|
Borrego Solar
|
EVgo
|
NEC
|
Clearway
|
Fluence
|
NEXTracker
|
CSA Group
|
GE Energy Storage
|
Panasonic
|
Duke Energy
|
Highview Power Storage
|
Renewance
|
Dimension Energy
|
Hyosung
|
STEM
|
Dynapower
|
Ingersoll Rand
|
Swinerton
|
Enel Green Power
|
Invenergy
|
UL
About The Energy Storage Association
The Energy Storage Association (ESA) is the national trade association dedicated to energy storage, working toward a more resilient, efficient, sustainable and affordable electricity grid – as is uniquely enabled by energy storage. With more than 160 members, ESA represents a diverse group of companies, including independent power producers, electric utilities, energy service companies, financiers, insurers, law firms, installers, manufacturers, component suppliers and integrators involved in deploying energy storage systems around the globe. More information is available at: www.energystorage.org.
