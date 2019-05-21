Leading Engineering and Architecture Firm Ramaker Accelerates Project Delivery with Workspot GPU Cloud Workstations

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workspot announced today that Ramaker & Associates, Inc., a full-service engineering and architecture firm, is able to accelerate CAD work, enabling growth and saving on infrastructure costs with its use of Workspot Workstation Cloud on Microsoft Azure. A case study is available at http://bit.ly/2w6F6Ws.

Ramaker has offices in several states as well as CAD drafters across the country who work from home. The company was seeking a way to avoid implementing expensive IT infrastructure required for setting up new branch offices. They also needed to alleviate cumbersome design collaboration processes and time-consuming file uploads and downloads - all productivity inhibitors for these valuable power users.

Curtis Paul, Ramaker's technology group leader, and his team realized that enabling employees to take advantage of cloud computing would accelerate project delivery and dramatically simplify IT infrastructure. Workspot's cloud-native architecture, along with enterprise features such as the ability to integrate with the firm's existing management tools and group policy objects were selling points.

As a result of Workspot's technology, as Ramaker opens more offices, the firm can avoid the high cost of expensive symmetric lines and physical workstations – they can use standard cable modem networks and low-cost laptops to connect to their high-performance Workspot Workstations in Azure. Additionally, the firm can acquire talented design professionals anywhere in the world knowing that the performance of their Workspot cloud workstations will perform as good or better than a physical workstation.

With Workspot, Ramaker employees now access GPU cloud workstations and project data in the Azure region closest to them. With this solution, the company is achieving:

Real-time design and collaboration

Faster access to project data, photos and drawings

Faster file open times

Greater productivity, translating to additional billable hours

Ability to hire the best people, regardless of location

Curtis Paul, technology group leader, Ramaker, said: "Now that we're on Workspot, designers use their cloud workstations in Azure and everyone is seeing their work in real time. Rendering a 3D model used to take about nine hours on a very powerful workstation. With Workspot, that nine hours has been reduced to six hours. That's a 33% savings in time that adds up to significant dollars, and overall, life is a lot better for our users."

Harry Labana, chief customer officer, Workspot, said: "Forward-thinking companies like Ramaker know that moving desktop workloads to the cloud is transformational. With Workspot, the firm has been able to reduce IT infrastructure burdens and increase productivity for power users in a very short period of time. The results they are seeing are just the beginning of what's possible as they achieve new levels of agility for the business, while delivering an amazing experience for their users, no matter where they are located."

