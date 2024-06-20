Leading European Broker Mind Money Set to Join Top Professionals at FundForum Monaco 2024

LIMASSOL,Cyprus , June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Mind Money , a leading European broker, will attend the #1 event for global asset managers, FundForum . The event will be held in Monaco from June 24 to 26, 2024. It will bring together more than 1,000 asset managers and allocators.

The conference is the world's premier investment management event, with over 30 years of history as Europe's top industry gathering. It consistently attracts the most senior professionals, including asset managers, asset owners, fund buyers, and investors, all dedicated to shaping the advancements of the financial system.

"Mind Money is looking forward to attending such a remarkable industry event. Our team hopes that this conference will not only open up new networking opportunities with key professionals and leaders in our field but also provide valuable insights into the latest trends and developments within the industry", says Julia Khandoshko, CEO at the Mind Money.

Mind Money provides services to clients in 25 countries. The profitability tracks of Mind Money's strategies are represented on the Bloomberg terminal under the code BBG007NNY8M9. The company also has access to trading on the stock exchanges of America, Europe, and Asia. Additionally, Mind Money has access to the CME exchange.

The company offers a variety of trust management strategies. Rather than using a traditional fund structure, Mind Money employs a portable and scalable strategy model. This approach allows for flexible deployment of trading activities across different brokers, segregated accounts, and various tariffs and conditions adjusted to individual client needs.

Mind Money provides diverse investment options, including investments in gas, calendar spreads on commodity futures, Chinese markets, depositary receipts of ADRs and GDRs, and a savings strategy. The company has a share in the real sector of the economy, particularly engaged in gold mining.

Moreover, Mind Money gives its clients an opportunity to invest in 35,000 companies across America, Europe, and Asia. For bond trading, Mind Money has established lines with approximately half of the major players in the market, including Stowinks or Kite and Joe Brien, which fully covers the company's trading needs.

Mind Money is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements set by European authorities. The company adheres to the guidelines of the supranational European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), one of the three principal regulators of the European Union.

SOURCE Mind Money