Leading Event Registration Company eventcore Goes Above and Beyond Security and Privacy Benchmarks

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eventcore, an industry leader in enterprise-class event management solutions, has received third-party accreditation from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for the ISO 27001 certification, bringing improved safety and security outcomes to its products and services. With privacy and security at the center of eventcore's mission, this new certification highlights its continued commitment to its customers.

ISO 27001 is designed to function as a framework for an organization's information security management system (ISMS), including all policies and processes relevant to how data is controlled and used. Rather than mandate specific tools, solutions, or methods, ISO 27001 instead functions as a compliance checklist, with a framework that analyzes more than 100 specific data points across 14 different categories, ranging from technical measures like firewalls and encryption, to incident management and even employee background checks.

"Our end goal was not just to satisfy compliance with industry-standard assessments such as SOC and ISO, but rather to provide service above and beyond those benchmarks," said Adrien Petersen, Chief Technology Officer of eventcore. "In the event industry, our technology must protect information that is often highly personal, and now with this certification complete, we're eager to broaden our customer base and continue to change the game for high-impact events."

Receiving an ISO 27001 certification was a multi-year, voluntary process requiring significant involvement from both internal and external stakeholders and was broken up into three phases. Following a basic review by a certification body, an in-depth audit was performed where individual components of ISO 27001 were checked against eventcore's Security Control Framework. Finally, follow-up audits were then scheduled to ensure any anomalies were kept in check. eventcore's decision to pursue this certification process was the natural next step in their evolution, as dedication to security and privacy is embedded into the company's DNA. To learn more about eventcore's commitment, visit https://eventcore.com/trustcenter

The new certification comes as the global events industry charts a safe path forward into 2022 and develops event contingency plans as needed, following a challenging year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, during which eventcore stayed active. eventcore provided the registration platform for the first all-digital and record-breaking Consumer Electronics Show (CES), one of the world's largest and most influential tech events. They are also the trusted event registration partner for all Microsoft flagship events, including Build, Inspire, Ignite, Ready, and the Microsoft Business Applications Summit.

The Seattle-based eventcore provides highly customized technical solutions and professional services for event registration and platform tools. eventcore helps clients achieve success through its suite of enterprise-level solutions that form the technical foundation of premier events designed to make an impact. By embracing the challenges of learning, growing, and innovation, eventcore helps organizations analyze and take action on data insights at the first attendee touchpoint and beyond, leading to high ROE (return on events) applying event technology solutions and tools. For more information, visit the company online: eventcore.com .

