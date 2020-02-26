Leading Event Technology Company Evia Announces Launch of Evia Player - a Video Player that Transforms Videos into SMART Content Using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

How is the Evia Player Different: Built on the technologies of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence, the Evia Player ensures that your data is highly:

shareable : The unique shareability feature ensures data personalization. This enables audience engagement immediately with your videos, while radically reducing your efforts and spend . Learn More

: The unique shareability feature ensures data personalization. This enables immediately with your videos, while radically . Learn More searchable : Save your user's time and keep them engaged with the help of the effective searchability options – keyword search, thumbnail or keyframe search, transcript search. Learn More

: and keep them with the help of the effective searchability options – keyword search, thumbnail or keyframe search, transcript search. Learn More rapid : With the auto scaling cloud infrastructure, Evia Player has faster turnaround than most in the market. Our solution delivers your video on-demand sessions at record breaking estimated time !

: With the auto scaling cloud infrastructure, Evia Player has faster turnaround than most in the market. Our solution delivers your video on-demand sessions at ! multilingual & accessible : Increase your global accessibility with multilingual transcripts and closed captioning capabilities. Learn More

: Increase your global accessibility with and capabilities. Learn More targeted : Evia Player's SMART content provides data that helps you personalize and target the right audience with just the right content

: Evia Player's SMART content provides data that helps you and with just the tracking metrics: Track your watch time report, total and unique video views, keyword clicks, language tracker, video share and many more metrics with the help of our robust analytics platform.

"With Evia Player, we have designed a product that embodies Evia's commitment to diversity and inclusion. It also represents our mission to find new and better ways to engage with our online audience." said CEO and Owner, Hilary Laney. By creating a product that can help our clients increase their global footprint, we are enabling them to increase the ROI of their live events.

About Evia

Evia, with locations in Seattle and Redmond, Washington, offers complete digital event and media distribution solutions to companies of all sizes. Their clients include Microsoft, AWS, Salesforce, Facebook, Starbucks, Tableau, etc.

Contact

For personalized demo and more info. Call (206) 413-8122 | Email marketing@evia.events

SOURCE Evia

Related Links

https://www.evia.events/

