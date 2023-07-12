Leading Experiential Marketing Platform, AnyRoad, Announces Pinpoint: New Natural Language Processing and Generative AI Feedback Assistant

News provided by

AnyRoad

12 Jul, 2023, 11:11 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad, the leading platform for data-driven experiential marketing, today announced Pinpoint, a new AI-powered feedback assistant that helps you understand exactly what drives positive and negative brand experiences and the actions you can take to improve impact and ROI. Powered by Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI, AnyRoad's new Pinpoint feature helps brands analyze consumer feedback, uncover trends, and adapt their brand experiences faster than ever before.

AnyRoad is the only experiential marketing solution that allows you to automatically collect, analyze, and take action on consumer feedback. The new, NLP-infused Pinpoint feature provides feedback analysis that helps brands get to the "why" more quickly and allows them to prioritize and take action on large amounts of consumer feedback. The state-of-the-art AI engine understands and interprets text feedback within seconds, allowing AnyRoad customers to proactively make improvements, rather than spending time analyzing data.

"The need for brands to build meaningful, long-term relationships with their consumers is more important now than ever. But to do this effectively, brands need to deeply understand their consumers, quickly surface trends from feedback, and take the right actions to ensure every event and experience leaves a positive, lasting impression," said Jonathan Yaffe, CEO and cofounder of AnyRoad. "Our team built Pinpoint to address these needs, and we're excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to our clients. It is the only experiential marketing solution that allows brands to automatically analyze and take action on consumer feedback in real time, enabling them to continuously improve and consistently provide experiences that drive real impact on brand perception and revenue."

The key capabilities of Pinpoint include:

  • Automated feedback analysis powered by AI: State-of-the-art AI text analysis powered by GPT-3.5 performed on every piece of customer feedback as it is submitted.
  • Feedback summaries, rankings and urgency flags: Auto-generate feedback themes grouped by positive or negative sentiment, sorted by urgency, and flagged as critical when immediate action is recommended.
  • Feedback investigation and response: Filter results by date, experience, and type to quickly review customer feedback and respond to customers directly from AnyRoad.

As brands dedicate more time and resources to consumer events and experiences, AnyRoad is helping them measure and amplify the impact of their efforts by leveraging actionable insights their business desperately needs. Before AnyRoad's foray into the market, there was no holistic solution that allowed brands investing in experiences and events to both streamline their event operations and capture consumer data. Now, AnyRoad customers are able to easily analyze consumer data to understand important insights such as brand perception and sentiment after every experience.

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading experiential marketing platform that enables global brands to operate and optimize their events, tours, classes, and activations to grow brand loyalty and increase experience ROI. It allows companies to streamline and scale their experiential programs with a flexible, configurable platform and provides the powerful insights needed to accelerate business growth. Unlike event management software, point solutions, or IT-developed tools, AnyRoad's unified platform manages the entire guest journey, from first brand interaction to brand loyalist. Companies like Anheuser-Busch, Diageo, Michaels, Ben & Jerry's, and The North Face all count on AnyRoad to prove the impact of their experiential marketing. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com

SOURCE AnyRoad

Also from this source

AnyRoad Customers Experience Deepening Relationships as In Person Experiences Return

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.