Leading Expert Andrei Breazna Adds Depth to Quartesian Biostatistics Team

PRINCETON, N.J., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quartesian, a multinational Clinical Research Organization (CRO) serving the biopharmaceutical and medical device industries, today announced the appointment of Andrei Breazna, Ph.D. as Worldwide Head of Statistics. This addition strengthens Quartesian's expertise in analytics, statistics and programming and adds significant statistical therapeutic experience.

With a career spanning 20 years, Andrei Breazna is a recognized expert in the analysis of Hematology, Cardiovascular, Metabolic Disorders, Oncology, and Neurology trial results, and is an author in nearly 30 journal articles and abstracts. Prior to joining Quartesian, he served as Director of Statistics at Pfizer Inc. He has also held senior roles of increasing responsibility with GlaxoSmithKline and the FDA.

"Biostatistics is at the core of every clinical study from design, through protocol development, to analysis and reporting As such, it is a vital component of our service offerings," said Benjamin Jackson, CEO of Quartesian. "Andrei's expert knowledge and reputation will lead Quartesian's expansion of our bio-statistical consulting and services capabilities."

"I'm pleased to join Quartesian and advance the work of a first-class Statistics and Data Analytics operation," said Andrei Breazna. "The team has built an excellent reputation for quality and efficiency that I am proud to be a part of."

Andrei will participate at the upcoming DIA Annual Meeting with Quartesian at Booth #2409 and will be available to meet regarding any of Quartesian's bio-statistical consulting and services for pre-clinical, clinical, registration phase, and post-marketing studies, including regulatory submission and agency meeting representation.

About Quartesian

Quartesian was formed in January 2003 and is headquartered in Princeton, N.J. with the goal of providing "Clinical Data Your Way" to its clients. This goal is accomplished by providing clinical data services faster, more efficient and cost-effective than ever thought possible. The founding members of Quartesian rely not only on their technical expertise, but also on their experience as past clients of clinical service providers. Quartesian prides itself on its flexibility, responsiveness, adherence to client specifications and timelines for all projects conducted anywhere in the world. We have worked with over 135+ pharmaceutical, biotechnology, generic, and medical device companies with 100% repeat business track record and no change orders. Learn more about Quartesian at www.quartesian.com .

