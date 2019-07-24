Leading Expert in High-Risk Pregnancy, Dr. Jon Fenton Barrett, Joins AMC Health's Clinical Leadership Team to Enhance Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solutions

NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Health is honored to announce the addition of Dr. Jon Fenton Roy Barrett to its clinical leadership team. Dr. Barrett, a researcher and practicing obstetrician and specialist in Maternal Fetal Medicine is one of the world's leading experts on high-risk pregnancy and will be leading AMC Health's efforts to develop focused telehealth interventions for high-risk pregnancy. Currently the Medical Director of the Alliance for Prevention of Preterm Birth and Stillbirth, Dr. Barrett is also the President of the Canadian Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, and Division Chief of Maternal Fetal Medicine at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and Senior Scientist at Sunnybrook Research Institute in Ontario. Dr. Barrett is a Full Professor and Vice Chair of Quality of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, University of Toronto and a member of Faculty for the Institute of Health Policy, Management and Evaluation of the University.

Under Dr. Barrett's guidance, AMC Health will be enhancing its comprehensive solutions for gestational diabetes and hypertension, preeclampsia and pre-term labor. This will include clinicals pathways and tools to thread the very latest virtual monitoring and communication technologies throughout established clinical best practice for these conditions in order to mitigate risk, address issues in a far timelier way, and to dramatically extend the reach of overtaxed clinical assets, especially for underserved Medicaid subpopulations.

AMC Health's high-risk pregnancy solutions have been fueled by the increasing numbers of problem pregnancies and births and the substantial costs associated with these issues, much of which are preventable given the right interventions at the right time. According to the Centers of Disease Control, the percentage of pregnancies in the U.S. with preeclampsia alone has increased by over a third in the past 40 years - driven by an older average maternal age and higher rates of obesity. Approximately 8% of all pregnancies in the U.S. are considered high-risk (nearly double that for Medicaid beneficiaries), with a total cost burden that exceeds $12 billion.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Dr. Barrett to our clinical team to take our high-risk pregnancy solution to the next level," says Nesim Bildirici, President and CEO of AMC Health. "His expertise is unparalleled in this absolutely critically important therapeutic area. We are confident that under his leadership we will continue to expand and enhance our advanced virtual pregnancy monitoring in the market."

Says Dr. Barrett, "I'm eager to begin working with AMC Health to leverage these proven technologies to gain insight into how these women and their unborn children are progressing when out-of-sight of the clinician and communicate with them at the earliest sign of need. With the right telehealth tools to monitor these patients, while providing more timely and meaningful education on self-care, I'm confident we will make an ever more substantial impact in outcomes for these pregnancies, the effects of which will lead not only to reduced complications, utilization and costs for the mothers but to the lasting health of the newborns."

About AMC Health

For over 15 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. The company is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. Its FDA Class II cleared platform, end-to-end services, and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend their services beyond the four walls of the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, the company's ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 200 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. AMC Health's peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

Contacts

Media Contact for AMC Health:

Sean Roberts, 877-776-1746

Follow us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/401369/admin/

Follow us on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/AMCHealth1/

E-mail us - 218612@email4pr.com

SOURCE AMC Health, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.amchealth.com

