Leading Expert in Internal Medicine and Diabetes, Dr. Gregory Peterson, Joins AMC Health's Clinical Leadership Team as Chief Medical Director to Enhance Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) Solutions

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMC Health has announced Dr. Gregory Peterson, DO, FACP, as Chief Medical Director, has joined their clinical leadership team. Dr. Peterson, a practicing physician, will be leading AMC Health's efforts to develop focused telehealth interventions to proactively manage chronic disease. Currently the Chief Medical Officer of Progenity and the Iowa Diabetes Center, Dr. Peterson has also served as Director of the Mercy Center for Public Health Policy and Research and Chief Medical Officer of his own practice, Diagnostic & Critical Care Medicine. He has also achieved national and international status as a leading expert of internal medicine, providing lectures at local, national, and international medical society and university meetings.

Dr. Gregory Peterson

Dr. Peterson is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Critical Care Medicine. He is also the Adjunct Professor of Internal Medicine with Des Moines University in Des Moines, Iowa, and served on more than 15 boards including the Iowa Board of Medical Examiners, American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) Regulatory and Legislative Committee and the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists.

Under Dr. Peterson's guidance, AMC Health will be enhancing its comprehensive solutions for diabetes, hypertension, weight management and metabolic syndrome, among other disorders. This will include clinical pathways and tools to thread the very latest virtual monitoring and communication technologies throughout established clinical best practices for these conditions in order to mitigate risk, address issues in a far timelier way, and to dramatically extend the reach of overtaxed clinical assets, especially for underserved Medicaid subpopulations.

The need for innovative tools to address these conditions has become ever more pressing. The CDC estimates that 90% of the US' total healthcare spend is for chronic health conditions, with a large portion of that avoidable through more proactive vigilance and patient education that that remote patient monitoring provides. For just diabetes alone, there are an estimated 30 million people in the United States with this diagnosis, at a cost of more than $245 billion per year. The CDC estimates that another 7.2 million people have diabetes but remain undiagnosed, and over ten times that number with prediabetes. Left unchecked, diabetes can lead to devastating complications including, coronary heart disease, stroke, hypertension, depression, pain, blindness and kidney disease.

"We are excited to have Dr. Peterson as our Chief Medical Director," says Nesim Bildirici, President and CEO of AMC Health. "His passion and innovative approach will further enhance our ability to bridge the clinical team-patient virtual care experience. With his leadership and expertise, AMC Health will continue to advance our virtual care monitoring best practices in the remote patient care market."

Dr. Peterson stated that, "AMC Health is on the leading edge of innovating healthcare through its comprehensive virtual care platform. I jumped at the opportunity to be part of AMC Health to help care providers, nurses, health plans and patients build a better, more cost-effective healthcare experience. What attracted me to AMC Health was how they combine passion and purpose to leverage telehealth proven technologies, while providing deep insight to preventive care and their ability to empower everyone to live healthier lives in the comfort of their own home."

About AMC Health

For over 15 years, AMC Health has led healthcare transformation through the use of virtual technologies. The company is the leading provider of real-time virtual care solutions. Its FDA Class II cleared platform, end-to-end services, and clinically proven solutions enable healthcare organizations to securely extend their services beyond the four walls of the hospital and ambulatory clinic settings. Providing cost-effective population health management, the company's ever-expanding ecosystem delivers scalable virtual care programs for health systems and payers, connecting to more than 200 devices, apps, and integrations via a single connection. AMC Health's peer-reviewed published studies highlight clinical improvements for conditions like heart failure, diabetes, and hypertension, resulting in reductions in hospital admissions, and solid financial return on investment. For more information, visit www.amchealth.com.

