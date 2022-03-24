HOUSTON, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading SEO expert Dominik Hussl, will be joining an upcoming panel discussion on CBD advertising at one of the largest CBD conferences of the year, The CBD Expo Tour in Dallas, Texas.

Hussl will be joining three other panellists in the round table discussion, CBD Advertising: What Claims to Avoid While Promoting Your Products March 31st.

Leading Expert to Share Essential CBD Advertising Tips at Upcoming Dallas Convention

The Expo Tour will play host to panel discussions, workshops, exhibitors, and networking events for some of the leading cannabis sellers, distributors, and business professionals, making it an essential fixture for anyone in the CBD space.

Dominik will be presenting alongside other industry professionals to share his experience building and scaling CBD brands using digital marketing. With over 20 years of experience, his discussion will focus on the various claims Cannabis sellers can make when promoting products, and how they can adapt and navigate the tricky laws and guidelines that come with CBD advertising.





He said, "I've spent the last 20 years helping CBD brands grow and thrive in an industry with very tight regulations. Even as laws have changed and things have become more difficult for Cannabis sellers, I've been able to achieve serious recognition and success for all my clients. I'm looking forward to sharing my tips and advice with all of the attendees at the upcoming expo."

Covering up-to-date regulation, industry-leading information, and a general discussion about the state of CBD advertising in the USA, this panel is set to be one of the most popular events of the expo.

To find out more about the expo and register for your ticket, visit https://www.cbdexpo.net/

To find out more about Greener SEO's work, visit https://greenerseo.com/



About

Greener SEO is a Houston-based SEO and digital marketing agency that focusses on Local SEO, National SEO, link building and site recovery.

