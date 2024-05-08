Leading Experts Examine Patient-Centered Health Care Across the Lifespan at National Health Council Science of Patient Engagement Symposium

FDA Chief Scientist/Principal Deputy Commissioner, Google Senior Medical Lead, PurpLE Health Foundation CEO, and other health care thought leaders discuss barriers & best practices for pediatrics, adolescents, seniors, women, under-served populations

WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading health care experts asked health care providers and policymakers to keep patients of all ages at the center of their decision-making process during the National Health Council (NHC) 2024 Science of Patient Engagement Symposium. The conference, entitled, Patient Experiences through their Lifespan, held May 8-9 at the National Press Club, brings together more than 180 policymakers, researchers, patients and patient advocates, and health care providers.

The Science of Patient Engagement Symposium explores standards and best practices that ensure every patient has legitimate input in their own medical care and that patient research results are applied equally to all individuals. Today's Symposium also explores meaningful patient engagement, defined as patients who are recognized as equal partners and integrated in the development phases of science, research, and drug regulation.

"This Symposium uniquely convenes leading experts from diverse sectors to ensure that patient perspectives and needs are front and center in our fast-changing health care system," said Randall L. Rutta, NHC CEO. "By identifying barriers to proper patient engagement and developing and scaling best practices, we can better drive patient centricity in research, diagnosis, and treatment for individuals of every age and every demographic. This critical focus and action agenda is what this Symposium is all about."

Namandjé Bumpus, PhD, Chief Scientist & Principal Deputy Commissioner, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided attendees with a briefing on the agency's medical and health care priorities and reaffirmed the FDA's commitment to patient-centered care.

Kapil Parakh, MD, MPH, PhD, Author & Senior Medical Lead at Google discussed the need to thoughtfully address the needs of patients as we enter a new era of technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in health care.

Anita Ravi, MD, MPH, MSHP, FAAFP, President, CEO, and Co-Founder of the PurpLE Health Foundation addressed the importance of engaging and including patients who are survivors of gender-based violence to the research discussion.

"Individuals across the age spectrum have unique perspectives and objectives for their health care," said Jeff Todd, President and CEO of Prevent Blindness and Chair of the NHC Board of Directors. "We must constantly evaluate the intersection of age and health care strategies and communicate effectively and transparently with patients to amplify their distinctive point of view and ensure their goals are being met."

The Symposium's impressive lineup of speakers addressed the most important issues in patient engagement, including:

The unique needs of pediatric and adolescent patients and caregivers.

The realities of adult-based care for women's research.

Expectations and issues for partnerships in research for the transition of care from adolescent to adults.

Shining a spotlight on ageism in the health care system.

The Science of Patient Engagement Symposium is an annual event where research leaders convene to share their experiences, accomplishments, best practices, and resulting translational impacts on the science of patient engagement.

About NHC

Created by and for patient organizations more than 100 years ago, the National Health Council (NHC) brings diverse organizations together to forge consensus and drive patient- centered health policy. We promote increased access to affordable, high-value, sustainable health care. Made up of more than 170 national health-related organizations and businesses, the NHC's core membership includes the nation's leading patient organizations. Other members include health-related associations and nonprofit organizations including the provider, research, and family caregiver communities; and businesses representing biopharmaceutical, device, diagnostic, generic drug, and payer organizations. Learn more at: https://www.nationalhealthcouncil.org.

